On May 28, 2026, gold and silver prices in India experienced a slight decline due to global market volatility and cautious investor sentiment. Gold prices fell marginally, while silver dropped by approximately Rs 100 per kilogram. Analysts link this correction to easing global demand and profit booking.

Gold and silver prices in India continued to remain volatile on May 28, 2026, amid fluctuations in global bullion markets and cautious investor sentiment. According to the latest market update, gold prices slipped marginally while silver prices also recorded a decline across major Indian cities.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Reports suggest that the price of 24K gold declined by around Rs 10 per 10 grams in early trade, while silver prices fell by nearly Rs 100 per kilogram. Market analysts attribute the correction to easing global demand, profit booking in bullion markets and uncertainty surrounding international economic developments.

The precious metals market has remained highly volatile over the last few weeks as investors closely track US interest rate cues, geopolitical tensions and fluctuations in the US dollar index. Experts believe that despite short-term corrections, gold continues to remain a preferred safe-haven asset for long-term investors.

Silver prices, which had rallied sharply earlier this month, also witnessed a mild correction. Data from Goodreturns showed that silver rates in Bengaluru stood at around Rs 2,85,100 per kilogram on May 28. Despite the recent dip, silver prices have gained significantly during May due to strong industrial demand and bullish global commodity trends.

Bullion traders said the market remains sensitive to global developments, especially crude oil movements, inflation concerns and central bank policy signals. Jewellery demand in India has also remained active despite elevated prices, particularly ahead of wedding and festive purchases.

Meanwhile, experts expect gold and silver prices to remain range-bound with intermittent volatility in the coming sessions. Investors are advised to monitor international bullion trends and domestic market updates before making major buying decisions.

Latest Gold And Silver Rates In Major Cities

City 22K Gold (10 grams) 24K Gold (10 grams) Silver (1 kg) Delhi Rs 1,45,240 Rs 1,58,430 Rs 2,84,900 Mumbai Rs 1,45,090 Rs 1,58,280 Rs 2,84,900 Chennai Rs 1,46,490 Rs 1,59,810 Rs 2,89,900 Kolkata Rs 1,45,090 Rs 1,58,280 Rs 2,84,900 Bengaluru Rs 1,45,090 Rs 1,58,280 Rs 2,85,100 Hyderabad Rs 1,45,090 Rs 1,58,280 Rs 2,89,900

City

Bengaluru Rs 1,47,000+ Rs 1,60,000+ Rs 2,85,100

Delhi Rs 1,47,000+ Rs 1,60,000+ Rs 2,84,900

Mumbai Rs 1,47,000+ Rs 1,60,000+ Rs 2,84,900

Chennai Rs 1,47,000+ Rs 1,60,000+ Rs 2,89,900

Hyderabad Rs 1,47,000+ Rs 1,60,000+ Rs 2,89,900

Kolkata Rs 1,47,000+ Rs 1,60,000+ Rs 2,84,900

Gold and silver prices vary slightly across cities due to local taxes, transportation costs and state levies.