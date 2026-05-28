Domestic stock markets were closed for Bakri Id. While Indian markets were shut, most Asian markets fell amid global caution. US markets saw minor gains, while Brent crude oil prices rose, adding to market uncertainty.

Indian Markets Closed for Bakri Id

The domestic stock markets remained closed on Thursday on account of the Bakri Id holiday, according to the National Stock Exchange (NSE). As per the NSE holiday schedule, trading in both the equity and derivative segments remained shut for the day and will resume on Friday.

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The commodity markets also remained closed during the first half of the trading session on Thursday. However, trading in the commodity segment is scheduled to resume from 5 PM onwards.

The instant fund withdrawal facility from trading accounts was also unavailable during the market holiday.

Asian Markets Under Pressure

While Indian markets remained shut, most major Asian markets witnessed selling pressure during early trade on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 index traded marginally lower by 0.03 per cent at the 65,005 level. Singapore's Straits Times index also declined 0.23 per cent to 5,016, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index witnessed sharper losses and traded 1.47 per cent lower at 24,981 level during early trade. South Korea's KOSPI index also remained under pressure and declined 0.47 per cent in the early trading session.

Among the key Asian markets, Taiwan's weighted index was the only major market trading in positive territory, rising more than 1 per cent to 44,707 level.

Global Cues and Crude Oil

Global market sentiment remained cautious amid continued uncertainty around geopolitical developments and crude oil prices. Brent crude oil prices also moved higher on Thursday and were trading around USD 96 per barrel at the time of filing this report, up 1.76 per cent.

The rise in crude oil prices continues to remain important for global financial markets as elevated energy prices impact inflation, transportation costs and broader economic activity.

Wall Street Ends with Minor Gains

In the US markets, Wall Street indices closed with marginal gains on Wednesday. The S&P 500 index ended slightly higher by 0.02 per cent at 7,520 level, while the Nasdaq index gained 0.07 per cent to close at 26,674. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also closed in positive territory with a gain of 0.36 per cent at 50,644 level.

Market participants globally continue to closely monitor developments in crude oil prices, geopolitical tensions for further direction in equities and commodities markets. (ANI)