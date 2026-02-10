Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL) has acquired Southern Health Foods Private Limited, the maker of the Manna brand. This move strengthens RCPL's food portfolio, particularly in the growing millet-based foods segment in South India.

Strategic Expansion in Health Foods

Southern Health Foods Private Limited, represented by its flagship brand Manna, has been a leading manufacturer of a wide range of healthy foods for well-being for over two decades. The addition of Manna further strengthens RCPL's foods and staples portfolio, which includes brands such as Udhaiyam, Independence, and SiL, by building a robust vertical in the growing millet-based foods segment.

The acquisition reaffirms RCPL's commitment towards the company's core philosophy of offering the 'global quality at an affordable price for millions of consumers across the country, while building a significant presence in the health food market.

Vision for Manna's Growth

T Krishnakumar, Director, Reliance Consumer Products Limited, said, "Manna is one of the most trusted names in the health-focused foods market in Tamil Nadu with noticeable presence in the adjoining states. It is known for healthy offerings, including millet-based staples and mixes, drinks, and baby food. Apart from adding muscle to RCPL's packaged foods portfolio, Manna's addition will help us serve consumers the best nutritious foods. With our strong distribution, R&D and supply chain capabilities, Manna would be made available in other geographies - eventually making it a household name across the country."

Manna's Product Portfolio

Southern Health Foods Private Limited is a key player in several health-focused foods categories like packaged healthy food,s including millets, oats, multi-grain products, health mixes, breakfast cereals, and dry fruits, among others. Its flagship brand, Manna, is widely known for its healthy offerings across many emerging packaged foods categories, including millet flour, baby foods, and multigrain drink mix. (ANI)