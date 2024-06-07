Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    BREAKING: RBI projects 7.2% GDP growth for FY 2024-25; Governor Das says risks are evenly balanced

    RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das announced that the Reserve Bank of India is projecting a GDP growth rate of 7.2% for the financial year 2024-25.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jun 7, 2024, 10:18 AM IST

    RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das announced that the Reserve Bank of India is projecting a GDP growth rate of 7.2% for the financial year 2024-25. The quarterly breakdown anticipates growth rates of 7.3% in Q1, 7.2% in Q2, 7.3% in Q3, and 7.2% in Q4. Das emphasized that the economic risks are evenly balanced, indicating a stable outlook for the Indian economy despite potential global uncertainties.

    "GDP growth that we are now projecting for the current financial year 2024-25 is 7.2% with Q1 at 7.3%, Q2 at 7.2%, Q3 at 7.3%, and Q4 at 7.2%. The risks are evenly balanced," he said in his address on Friday.

    "The inflation growth balance is moving favourably. Growth is holding firm. Inflation continues to moderate, mainly driven by the core component, which reached its lowest level in the current series In April 2024. The deflation in fuel prices is ongoing. Food inflation, however, remains elevated. While the MPC took note of the disinflation achieved so far without hurting growth, it remains vigilant to any upside risks to inflation, particularly from food inflation, which could possibly derail the path of disinflation. Hence, monetary policy must continue to remain disinflationary and be resolute in its commitment to aligning inflation to the target of 4% on a durable basis," he further added.

    "Sustained price stability would set strong foundations for a period of high growth. Accordingly, the MPC decided to keep the policy repo rate unchanged at 6.5% in this meeting of the MPC. The MPC also decided to remain focused on withdrawal of accommodation to ensure anchoring of inflation expectations and fuller policy transmission," he said.

    Last Updated Jun 7, 2024, 10:18 AM IST
