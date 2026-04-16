The RBI has launched its 49th quarterly Services and Infrastructure Outlook Survey (SIOS) for April-June 2026. The survey will assess the business situation and expectations for services and infrastructure sectors for Q1:2026-27 and beyond.

RBI Launches Survey for Services, Infrastructure Sectors

The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday launched the 49th round of its quarterly Services and Infrastructure Outlook Survey (SIOS) for the reference period April-June 2026, aimed at assessing business conditions and expectations in key sectors of the economy.

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The survey focuses on capturing the current business situation for the first quarter of the financial year 2026-27 (Q1:2026-27) based on responses from selected companies in the services and infrastructure sectors. It also seeks to gather expectations for the following quarter (Q2:2026-27) and provides outlook projections for the subsequent two quarters (Q3:2026-27 and Q4:2026-27).

Key Indicators and Economic Assessment

RBI said, "The Reserve Bank has launched the 49th round of the quarterly Services and Infrastructure Outlook Survey (SIOS) for the reference period April-June 2026".

According to the central bank, the survey collects qualitative responses across a range of key indicators, including demand conditions, financial conditions, employment trends, and price levels. These insights are expected to help gauge the evolving business environment and provide inputs for economic assessment.

Survey Conduction and Participation

The Reserve Bank stated that the findings of the survey are released in a summary form on its official website on a regular basis. It also clarified that the identity of participating respondents is not disclosed, ensuring confidentiality.

For conducting the April-June 2026 round of the survey, the Reserve Bank has authorised Genesis Management & Market Research Pvt. Ltd.. The agency will reach out to selected companies to collect responses.

At the same time, the central bank has encouraged wider participation from companies across the services and infrastructure sectors. Interested firms can download the survey questionnaire from the Reserve Bank's website under the 'Survey' section and submit their responses through the prescribed contact details.

The quarterly survey is part of the Reserve Bank's broader effort to monitor sectoral trends and understand business sentiments across key segments of the economy. By capturing forward-looking expectations along with current assessments, the survey provides an important perspective on economic activity and potential trends in the near term. (ANI)