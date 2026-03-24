The RBI's March bulletin highlights a resilient Indian economy with robust GDP growth, but flags risks from global uncertainty. Geopolitical tensions have caused market volatility and supply shocks, leading to emerging inflationary pressures.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its March 2026 Bulletin has flagged a complex macroeconomic environment marked by rising global uncertainty alongside sustained domestic resilience. The report notes that geopolitical tensions, particularly the escalating conflict in the Middle East and fresh trade investigations by the United States, have "resulted in increased volatility across the various commodity and financial markets."

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Global Headwinds and Market Volatility

Highlighting the current global situation, the RBI points to severe disruptions in energy markets. Supply shocks in crude oil, natural gas and fertilisers have intensified, with the International Energy Agency describing the episode as "the largest supply disruption in the history of the global oil market." Crude prices have witnessed sharp swings, and broader commodity markets have come under pressure, transmitting volatility into financial markets. Equity markets have weakened, bond yields have hardened, and emerging market currencies have faced depreciation pressures amid heightened risk aversion.

Domestic Resilience and Economic Momentum

Despite these global headwinds, the Indian economy has demonstrated notable resilience. As per the second advance estimates, GDP growth for 2025-26 remains robust, driven by strong domestic demand. The RBI notes that "high frequency indicators signal towards economic activity gaining momentum in February," supported by both urban and rural consumption. Record agricultural output, strong automobile sales, and steady services activity underline this momentum.

Emerging Inflationary Pressures

However, the report highlights emerging inflationary pressures. Headline CPI inflation "picked up in February on account of food and beverages," particularly due to rising vegetable prices. At the same time, global energy shocks are expected to create upside risks to inflation going forward, as elevated fuel costs and supply disruptions feed into domestic prices.

Financial Stability Amid Global Shocks

On the financial side, conditions remain broadly stable. System liquidity is described as "comfortable," aided by government spending and RBI measures, while bank credit and deposit growth continue at double-digit rates. Nevertheless, financial markets have not been immune to global shocks. The report notes that the "Middle East conflict led to the firming up of yields on dated government securities," while equity markets have corrected and the rupee has come under pressure amid foreign portfolio outflows.

External Sector and Foreign Exchange Reserves

Externally, India's current account deficit has widened marginally, largely due to a higher merchandise trade deficit. Imports, particularly of petroleum products and gold, have increased significantly. Even so, the RBI emphasizes that "India's foreign exchange reserves remain adequate to provide cushion against external shocks," indicating a degree of macroeconomic stability.

Outlook and Downside Risks

Looking ahead, the outlook remains cautiously optimistic but contingent on evolving global conditions. The RBI underscores that while domestic fundamentals, such as strong consumption, investment activity, and services growth, continue to support economic expansion, external risks remain elevated. The ongoing geopolitical conflict, volatile commodity prices, and tightening global financial conditions pose potential downside risks.

However, the report notes that its current assessment "does not cover the full impact of the Middle East conflict," suggesting that future data may reveal more pronounced effects. Overall, the RBI presents a picture of an economy that is resilient and growing, but operating in an increasingly uncertain and volatile global environment with clear implications for inflation, financial markets, and external balances. (ANI)