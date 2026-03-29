Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired the first IGoM meeting to monitor the West Asia situation, urging a proactive and coordinated approach. The group reviewed the evolving scenario's impact on India and recommended vigilance and swift decision-making.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired the first meeting of the Informal Group of Ministers (IGoM) set up to monitor the evolving situation in West Asia, according to a statement released by the Ministry of Defence, and recommended proactive measures in response to the developments. The IGoM took a holistic stock of the evolving situation and its impact on various sectors in India.

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Proactive Approach Emphasised

Defence Minister emphasised the need for a proactive, coordinated and forward-looking approach, and underscored the importance of remaining vigilant in view of the evolving scenario, the statement noted. Held on Saturday at Kartavya Bhawan-2, New Delhi, the meeting was attended by Minister of Finance & Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman; Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju; Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri; Minister of Power Manohar Lal; Minister of Chemicals & Fertilizers Jagat Prakash Nadda; Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Prahlad Joshi; Minister of Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu; and Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh.

Key Sectoral Issues and Guidance

As part of the meeting, presentations were made by the seven Empowered Groups of Secretaries (EGoS), outlining key sectoral issues identified and the policy measures already put in place to manage the situation. Rajnath Singh provided guidance to the EGoS to continue the close monitoring of the situation, adopt a medium to long-term preparedness approach, maintain high-level coordination, and ensure swift decision-making. He stressed that all policy efforts should remain in synergy and be implemented in a time-bound manner. He also sought constructive inputs from all the concerned Ministers to ensure that India remains resilient and prepared.

Coordination and Information Dissemination

The IGoM reaffirmed the importance of close coordination with States and district administrations, along with timely communication of key policy initiatives to the public. The need for assessing the impact of the situation across various industries was also discussed. It was also directed that all Ministries and Departments share relevant information, developments and advisories related to the ongoing situation through the MIB WhatsApp Channel to ensure dissemination of accurate information to citizens and to effectively counter rumours, misinformation and fake news.

Government's Commitment to Safeguard People

In a post on X after the meeting, the Defence Minister stated that the Government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is committed to safeguarding the Indian people from any impact of the conflict. (ANI)