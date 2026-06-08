Indian Railways has approved the doubling of the 10.65 km Mararikulam-Alappuzha section in Kerala at a cost of Rs 220.51 crore. The project aims to boost line capacity, improve train operations, and facilitate smoother passenger and freight movement.

In a major boost to Keralam's railway infrastructure, the Indian Railways has approved the expansion of 10.65-km Mararikulam-Alappuzha section under Southern Railway for Rs 220.51 crore, as per a statement by the Ministry of Railways. Through this project, Indian Railways aims to enhance line capacity, improve operational efficiency for smoother movement of passenger and freight trains on the busy rail corridor.

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Project Details and Context

"Indian Railways has approved the doubling of the 10.65 km Mararikulam - Alappuzha section of Southern Railway at a sanctioned cost of Rs 220.51 crore," the release said.

As of now, the Mararikulam-Alappuzha section is the only single-line stretch remaining on the Ernakulam-Kayankulam rail corridor. Meanwhile, expansion work on all other sections has either been completed or is underway, as per the release.

"The project has been approved under the umbrella work for doubling, tripling, quadrupling, flyover and bypass works aimed at augmenting the capacity of the railway network," the release said.

Expected Benefits and Enhanced Capacity

Upon completion, the project is expected to facilitate the operation of 9 additional passenger trains in each direction per day and support freight traffic of 2.88 million tonnes per annum (MTPA).

"The doubling work is also projected to generate additional net earnings of approximately Rs 3.08 crore annually through enhanced passenger and freight movement," the release added.

It is further expected that the latest railway extension project will significantly "improve operational efficiency by reducing detention of both passenger and freight trains, leading to faster and smoother train operations on this important route."

Furthermore, the project will also enhance line capacity, improve punctuality and strengthen connectivity across the region.

Economic Viability and Strategic Importance

"The proposal has been identified under Mission 3000 MT and the High Density Traffic Network Corridor of Indian Railways. The project has demonstrated strong economic viability, with a Financial Internal Rate of Return (FIRR) of 3.99% and an Economic Internal Rate of Return (EIRR) of 22.30 per cent," the release said. (ANI)