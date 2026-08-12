Over 51.27 lakh households have benefited under PM Surya Ghar and 28.39 lakh irrigation pumps have been solarised under PM-KUSUM, the government said, highlighting the addition of 1,14,502 MW of renewable energy capacity since 2023-24.

More than 51.27 lakh households have benefited under the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, while 28.39 lakh irrigation pumps have been solarised under PM-KUSUM, the government said in a Lok Sabha reply on Wednesday, highlighting the expanding reach of decentralised solar energy schemes.

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy said it is regularly reviewing the implementation of both schemes with states, power distribution companies, banks and other stakeholders and taking measures based on their feedback to improve implementation.

Expanding Reach of Solar Schemes

Under PM Surya Ghar, 51,27,843 households had benefited as of August 10, 2026, while 28,38,970 irrigation pumps had been solarised as of July 31, according to the reply. The government said the schemes are demand-driven, with PM Surya Ghar primarily benefiting individual households and PM-KUSUM primarily benefiting individual farmer families.

National and State-Level Capacity Growth

Since 2023-24, a total of 1,14,502 MW of renewable energy capacity has been added across the country up to July 31, 2026, including 68,765.72 MW of ground-mounted solar, 21,864.62 MW of rooftop solar and 4,116.89 MW under off-grid solar/PM-KUSUM.

Top Performing States

The state-wise data shows significant variation in implementation. Gujarat recorded the highest total renewable energy capacity addition at 31,184.32 MW, followed by Rajasthan at 27,524.79 MW and Maharashtra at 17,390.32 MW during the period.

Financial Support and Allocation

Higher central financial assistance has been provided under both PM Surya Ghar and PM-KUSUM for north-eastern states, hilly states and Union Territories, and island Union Territories, which have relatively low renewable energy potential, the ministry said.

Under PM Surya Ghar, the Centre has released Rs 28,700.2 crore in financial assistance since 2023-24 up to August 10, 2026. Maharashtra received the highest amount at Rs 5,177.38 crore, followed by Gujarat at Rs 5,743.87 crore and Uttar Pradesh at Rs 4,891.93 crore.

Under PM-KUSUM, Rs 10,850.8 crore was released during 2023-24 to July 31, 2026, with Maharashtra receiving the highest amount at Rs 5,925.19 crore.

Future Focus and Implementation Strategy

The Centre has also said it is promoting decentralised solar energy in regions with relatively low renewable energy potential, including Bihar and the Seemanchal region, so that these areas can also benefit from renewable energy.

The reply further mentioned that regular monitoring and regional review meetings will continue as part of efforts to improve implementation and expand the benefits of decentralised solar energy. (ANI)