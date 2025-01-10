Quick Commerce race heats up in 2025: Amazon, Flipkart set to challenge Blinkit, Swiggy in India

Ajay Joseph
First Published Jan 10, 2025, 11:03 AM IST

India's Quick Commerce market is all set for a high-stakes showdown in 2025, as new players are planning to enter the fray. Among the most awaited developments is the entry of US retail heavyweights Amazon and Walmart-owned Flipkart into this burgeoning segment, posing stiff competition to Indian companies like Blinkit and Swiggy Instamart.

It is reportedly said that Amazon is piloting its Quick Commerce service, aptly named "Tez," in select Bengaluru neighborhoods. The initiative, which is being tested with Amazon employees, focuses on the rapid delivery of daily essentials. To achieve this, Amazon has deployed dark stores in key city areas and partnered with leading third-party logistics providers.

A spokesperson for Amazon confirmed the pilot and said, "We are always innovating to offer even more value to customers. This limited trial in select pin codes of Bengaluru aims to provide faster delivery speeds for a curated selection of everyday essentials that our customers often need quickly."

Meanwhile, Flipkart's quick commerce service, "Minutes," is scaling up aggressively. Reports suggest the Walmart-owned company is likely to operate approximately 150 dark stores this quarter. In addition to daily essentials, Flipkart Minutes is expanding its product lineup to include high-value items like smartphones, laptops, and medicines in select Bengaluru locations.

A recent report by Jefferies highlights Flipkart's competitive pricing strategy, which positions it as a formidable rival to industry leaders Zepto, Blinkit, and Swiggy Instamart. Flipkart's unique approach includes consistent availability of electronics, such as iPhones, which competitors typically reserve for special occasions. The company is also reportedly entering new markets like Kolkata while steadily increasing its dark store count and diversifying its offerings.

Tata-owned BigBasket is another Indian company making waves in the sector. By integrating Tata Cliq's platform, BigBasket is now offering 15-minute delivery of fashion products.

The intensified competition is not without challenges. Analysts predict the entry of global giants like Amazon and Flipkart could put pressure on the profitability of existing players, leading to a potential shake-up in the market. Despite this, brokerages remain optimistic, having revised growth projections for the sector to reflect the increased activity and innovation.

