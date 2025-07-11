Going organic pays off! Farmers can get up to Rs 5 crore in loans
This article highlights the declining soil health and the importance of organic farming. It showcases initiatives like IOB bank's Harith Kranti scheme, promoting organic farming and providing loans to farmers.
2 Min read
16
Image Credit : Asianet News
Soil is slowly losing its nutrients
Soil health has decreased by half compared to 30 years ago. Experts warn that in five years, the soil will become barren. The only way to prevent this is organic farming. As many farmers are switching to organic farming, the public is also prioritizing organic products.
26
Image Credit : Asianet News
What is organic farming?
In organic farming, chemical fertilizers and pesticides are replaced with organic fertilizers, green fodder, and biofertilizers. These protect the soil's vitality and nutrients, providing long-term productivity. This will also stabilize farmers' income and leave a green world for our children.
36
Image Credit : Asianet News
Indian Overseas Bank
Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) has taken a big step to promote this. The Harith Kranti scheme has been launched to provide loans up to ₹5 crore to individual farmers engaged in organic farming. IOB stated that through this, our farmers can cultivate organically and earn more profit. In addition, a facility has been created to provide loans up to ₹10 crore to Farmer Producer Organizations.
46
Image Credit : Asianet News
Major milestone
Nalini Padmanabhan, President of Infinite Seva, expressed confidence that organic farming will bring a big change to our country and will be a major milestone in the journey of a developed India.
56
Image Credit : Asianet News
NABARD
R. Anand, Chief General Manager of Tamil Nadu NABARD Bank, emphasized, "Once, eating an apple brought health. But today, that's not enough. There are toxins in our food. Organic farming is the way to change this."
66
Image Credit : Asianet News
Is organic farming challenging?
Amul has always been committed to the welfare of farmers. Its chairman, Gopal Shukla, assured continued support for organic farming through fair prices and strong procurement systems. Organic farming is challenging, but it's a virtuous act that protects our soil and bodies.
