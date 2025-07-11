2 5

Ratan Tata's educational background

His educational background is also strong. Studying architecture at Cornell University and management at Harvard Business School gave him a world-class perspective. Early experiences working in basic roles at Tata Group companies provided him with a close-up view of the workers' hardships. A key figure who advised and encouraged him was JRD Tata, the former chairman of the Tata Group. From him, he fully embraced the concept of 'social responsibility.' His circle of friends also supported him. Notably, S. Ramdoss, R. Krishnakumar, and Srivatsa served as key advisors. He gained from them the belief that 'in tough times, one must endure failure and rise again.'