UBS cut EBITDA margin estimates for quick commerce giants like Zomato's Blinkit by 15-20% for FY26-27, citing rising competition. The revision follows a government directive asking delivery aggregators to scrap the 10-minute delivery mandate.

Earlier, on Tuesday government has asked major delivery aggregators to remove the mandatory 10-minute delivery deadline.

UBS Slashes Margin Estimates

In its report released on Wednesday, UBS said that margin recovery in the quick commerce (QC) segment is now expected to be pushed back by a few quarters due to rising competition and higher discounting across platforms.

The brokerage said it has cut Eternal's quick commerce adjusted EBITDA estimates for FY26-27 by 15-20 per cent, while reducing Swiggy's QC margins by 100-120 basis points. It stated "Estimate changes, QC margin recovery pushed by a few quarters. We cut Eternal's QC adj. EBITDA estimates for FY26-27 by 15-20 per cent".

GOV and NOV Estimates Remain Stable

UBS noted that while it has lowered margin expectations, gross order value (GOV) and net order value (NOV) estimates for Swiggy remain broadly unchanged. Eternal's GOV and NOV estimates have been marginally raised.

The brokerage also said its estimates for food delivery GOV, NOV and adjusted EBITDA are broadly unchanged for FY27-28.

Revised Price Targets

Due to the lower EBITDA outlook for quick commerce, UBS has also reduced its price targets for both companies. The revised price target now stands at Rs 375 for Eternal and Rs 510 for Swiggy.

Intensifying Competition and Discounts

On the outlook for margins, UBS said competition in the Indian quick commerce space has intensified since September 2025 and continues to remain high into January 2026.

The report added that analysis of discounts, recent channel checks and app usage data from Sensor Tower indicate that intense competition is likely to delay margin recovery for the sector.

UBS further said that discounts across QC platforms have increased by an average of 200-300 basis points compared to September levels and have risen further in January 2026 compared to November 2025.

Among major players, Amazon and Zepto are offering the highest discounts, while Blinkit continues to offer the least discounts, although these are higher than earlier levels.

Food Delivery Segment Shows Improvement

On food delivery, UBS said growth is improving and competition remains broadly stable. December 2025 food delivery receipts data show industry volume growth in Q3FY26 is tracking at around 16 per cent, compared to 7-10 per cent in the previous three quarters. UBS attributed this improvement to low average delivery value initiatives that helped expand usage among existing customers.

Government Scraps 10-Minute Delivery Mandate

Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday reportedly convinced major delivery aggregators such as Blinkit, Zepto, Zomato, and Swiggy to eliminate the mandatory 10-minute delivery requirement. This action is intended to enhance safety and working conditions for gig workers. (ANI)