The PRAGATI platform has fast-tracked over 3300 projects valued at Rs 85 lakh crore, covering 61 government schemes. Despite land acquisition challenges, it has achieved a 71% resolution rate, boosting public capital expenditure significantly.

The PRAGATI (Pro Active Governance and Timely Implementation) Platform has accelerated implementation of projects and major welfare programmes solving over 3300 projects worth over Rs 85 lakh crore covering 61 government schemes resolving grievances across 36 sectors, said TV Somanathan on Friday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

These schemes included One Nation-One Ration Card, PM Jan Aarogya Yojna, PM AWAS Yojna, PM SWANIDHI Yojna, Swachh Bharat Mission among others. Issues such as related to Corona, RERA, Banking & Insurance, Matru Vandana, Jan Dhan Yojana were covered, the Secretary said.

Key Challenges and Regulatory Review

While addressing the media, Somanathan on the Land Acquisition law said, "Land acquisition is the biggest problem in the Pragati review." However he denied any proposed changes in the existing law saying, "Fundamentaly I don't think any need for change there." He also told that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the Real Estate Regulatory Authorities (RERA) 9 months back. "There we have seen dramatic improvement."

PRAGATI's Role in Governance and Project Resolution

PRAGATI has emerged as a key governance platform for accelerating infrastructure development and resolving long-pending administrative bottlenecks through direct monitoring by the Prime Minister. Under PRAGATI projects reviewed by the PM, a total of 382 projects covering 637 packages/sections were taken up across 50 PRAGATI review meetings. These projects recorded 3187 issues, of which 2958 were resolved, reflecting an overall resolution rate of 71 per cent. On average, one issue was resolved every working day, highlighting the effectiveness of the mechanism, as per the data shared by the Cabinet Secretary at the press conference.

Impact on Capital Expenditure

PRAGATI has also contributed to a sharp increase in public capital expenditure through improved coordination and faster decision-making. Capital outlay rose from Rs 4.26 lakh crore in 2014-15 to Rs 15.53 lakh crore in 2025-26 (Budget Estimate), representing a 3.6-fold increase, it said.

Trends in Issue Resolution

The year-wise trend shows a steady rise in both issues raised and issues resolved. In 2015, 256 issues were raised and 125 resolved, which increased to 3187 issues raised and 2958 resolved by 2025. The majority of resolved issues related to land acquisition (42 per cent), followed by forest, wildlife and environmental clearances, right of way, construction approvals, power and utility matters, law and order, financial issues and other administrative concerns. (ANI)