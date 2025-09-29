Through the PM Surya Ghar Free Electricity Scheme, you can make your electricity bill zero by installing solar panels on your roof. This can reduce family expenses and promote green energy.

We are all familiar with using solar heaters to warm water, but many haven’t considered generating electricity directly from sunlight. By installing solar panels on your roof, you can potentially reduce your electricity bill to zero.

What is the PM Surya Ghar Scheme?

On February 13, 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a major initiative called the "PM Surya Ghar – Free Electricity Scheme." The goal of this program is to make affordable electricity accessible to ordinary households.

Government’s Goal

Through this scheme, the government aims to provide up to 300 units of free electricity per month to one crore households, resulting in significant cost savings for many families.

How Much Subsidy is Available?

The government offers substantial subsidies for households installing solar panels:

1–2 kW systems: Rs. 30,000 – Rs. 60,000

2–3 kW systems: Rs. 60,000 – Rs. 78,000

Above 3 kW systems: Maximum subsidy of Rs. 78,000

Zero Electricity Bill

Installing a 2–3 kW solar panel system allows you to receive up to 300 units of free electricity per month, potentially eliminating your monthly electricity bill entirely. Any surplus electricity you generate can also be sold back to the electricity board.

Relief for Family Expenses

With no electricity bill, households can save a significant amount each month. This money can be redirected toward daily expenses, education, investments, or savings.

How to Apply

Applying for the scheme is simple:

Register on the pmsuryaghar.gov.in portal. Log in and fill in the required information. Install the solar panel after receiving technical approval. Ensure panels are installed by registered vendors to avail the subsidy.

By following these simple steps, your home can run on free electricity, while also contributing to the country’s green energy goals.