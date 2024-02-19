India News

PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana: How to apply for rooftop solar panels

Image credits: social media

300 units free electricity

PM Modi announced the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, investing over Rs. 75,000 crores to provide up to 300 units of free electricity monthly to 1 crore households.
 

Image credits: social media

Subsidies directly in bank accounts

PM Modi stated that beneficiaries of the solar panel scheme will receive substantial subsidies directly in their bank accounts.
 

Image credits: social media

Solar photovoltaic (PV) panels

Under rooftop installation, solar photovoltaic (PV) panels are fixed atop a building, home, or residential property. Here's a step by step process how to apply for the scheme...
 

Image credits: social media

Step 1

Visit the 'pmsuryaghar.gov.in' website & register your state, electricity distribution company, electricity consumer number, email & mobile number.

Image credits: social media

Step 2

Log in with your consumer number and mobile number and apply for the rooftop solar as per the form.

Image credits: social media

Step 3

Wait for feasibility approval and get the plant installed by any of the registered vendors in your DISCOM.

Image credits: social media

Step 4

Once installation is completed, submit the plant details and apply for net meter.

Image credits: Getty

Step 5

The portal will produce the commissioning certificate following the net meter installation and DISCOM inspection.
 

Image credits: social media

Step 6

Once you receive the commissioning report, submit your bank account details and a cancelled cheque via the portal. The subsidy will be received in your bank account within 30 days.
 

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One