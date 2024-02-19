PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana: How to apply for rooftop solar panels

India News
PM Modi announced the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, investing over Rs. 75,000 crores to provide up to 300 units of free electricity monthly to 1 crore households.
PM Modi stated that beneficiaries of the solar panel scheme will receive substantial subsidies directly in their bank accounts.
Under rooftop installation, solar photovoltaic (PV) panels are fixed atop a building, home, or residential property. Here's a step by step process how to apply for the scheme...
Visit the 'pmsuryaghar.gov.in' website & register your state, electricity distribution company, electricity consumer number, email & mobile number.
Log in with your consumer number and mobile number and apply for the rooftop solar as per the form.
Wait for feasibility approval and get the plant installed by any of the registered vendors in your DISCOM.
Once installation is completed, submit the plant details and apply for net meter.
The portal will produce the commissioning certificate following the net meter installation and DISCOM inspection.
Once you receive the commissioning report, submit your bank account details and a cancelled cheque via the portal. The subsidy will be received in your bank account within 30 days.