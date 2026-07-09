Global business and tourism leaders hailed PM Narendra Modi's address at the India-Australia CEO Forum, calling his visit a catalyst for regional prosperity, tourism growth, and strategic collaboration amid evolving global dynamics.

Highlighting the rapidly expanding bilateral ties between India and Australia, global business and tourism leaders have hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address at the India-Australia CEO Forum. They described his visit as a perfectly timed catalyst for regional prosperity and strategic collaboration.

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Speaking on the sidelines of the Australia CEO Forum on Clean Energy and Nuclear Partnerships, Tourism Australia Managing Director Robin Mack expressed immense optimism regarding the future trajectory of bilateral travel and economic exchange. "It's been fantastic to be here today and see the partnership and collaboration between India and Australia. From a tourism perspective, we're so excited about the future growth of tourism between India and Australia. We've had such growth from India over the last decade. It's been growing at 10% every year, and we're optimistic about the future growth of tourism. I think the spotlight this visit puts on the collaboration and the partnership between the two countries in terms of tourism opportunities is fantastic," Mack said.

Echoing these sentiments, Pinnacle Advisors Founder Vidhi Ashik Mody emphasised the deep macroeconomic synergies between the two democracies. She pointed out that enhanced cooperation is critical to securing the broader Indo-Pacific region amid evolving global dynamics. Mody said, "One of the key takeaways is how he highlighted how India and Australia both can benefit. It's a very complementary economy, I would say, and I think once we collaborate, there is huge potential for the Indo-Pacific region to become really strong. With the geopolitical issues happening, this is the right moment to tap into all of that. I think the visit has happened at the right time, so I am glad to be a part of it."

The high-level business gathering underscores India's push to deepen partnerships across key economic sectors. It leverages strong people-to-people ties and aligned geopolitical interests to foster long-term stability and sustainable economic growth across both nations. This comprehensive push to scale up bilateral ties was anchored by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who projected India as a secure and dependable long-term investment destination.

PM Modi Urges Deeper Economic Engagement

Addressing the joint forum and the Economic Roadmap Business Reception alongside Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Thursday, PM Modi urged global corporations to deepen economic engagement across trade, infrastructure, clean energy, and emerging technological sectors.

The Prime Minister emphasised that the global economy is currently navigating a highly challenging phase, making a stronger partnership between New Delhi and Canberra more important than ever. "The world is currently navigating a period marked by uncertainty, supply chain disruptions, and an energy crisis. In such times, it is both natural and essential for India and Australia to move forward as natural and trusted partners. Over the past few years, we have built a robust framework for our future partnership, leveraging the strengths of both nations. The ECTA agreement, concluded in record time in 2022, has further strengthened our economic ties. Since its implementation, exports from India to Australia have doubled, and businesses in both countries have benefited from new market access," PM Modi said.

Expressing satisfaction over this exponential trade growth, the Prime Minister called for the early conclusion of the proposed Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA) to further fortify the bilateral economic architecture. Addressing over 200 CEOs, PM Modi noted that their shared democratic values, common vision for the Indo-Pacific, and high level of political understanding offer a solid foundation for expanding these commercial partnerships.

AustralianSuper Announces Major Investment

Demonstrating this growing economic confidence, the visit witnessed a major financial milestone. AustralianSuper, Australia's largest pension fund managing assets worth 410 billion Australian dollars, announced a fresh capital injection of an additional 500 million Australian dollars (approximately 346 million US dollars) into India's National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF).

Taking to social media platform X to welcome the announcement, PM Modi shared, "India welcomes the AU$500 million investment from AustralianSuper, announced by their Chief Executive, Paul Schroder, this morning in Melbourne. This is yet another glimpse of the global confidence in India's growth and reform trajectory. It also reflects the immense opportunities that our dynamic economy offers global investors."

This fresh infusion builds upon a 240 million Australian dollar commitment made by the pension giant seven years ago. This takes its total investment portfolio in India to 3.3 billion Australian dollars across infrastructure, equities, and private market assets. Set up in 2015 to anchor global capital into domestic infrastructure development, the NIIF has emerged as one of AustralianSuper's best-performing infrastructure investments globally.

Opportunities for Collaboration

Showcasing New Delhi's sweeping economic transformation, policy reforms, digital leap, and expanding innovation ecosystem, PM Modi detailed the massive potential available for Australian businesses to collaborate. Opportunities span manufacturing, critical minerals, mining, urban development, aviation, logistics, artificial intelligence, and fintech. "India's scale and Australian expertise make for a win-win proposition," the Prime Minister said. He further encouraged corporate houses from both sides to leverage their complementary strengths to develop global solutions in sectors such as rare earths, lithium, batteries, electronics, electric vehicles, semiconductors, and defence supply chains. The Prime Minister also stressed the need for direct economic partnerships between Indian states and Australian provinces based on their respective localised strengths.

Clean Energy and Sustainable Infrastructure

Focusing heavily on clean energy and sustainable infrastructure, the Prime Minister highlighted India's ambitious renewable energy targets, inviting Australian technology, capital, and resources to accelerate the green transition. "Many companies associated with clean energy are present here. We are building a manufacturing ecosystem in India for hydro projects, green hydrogen, solar modules, and wind turbines. India has set a target of achieving 500 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity by 2030 and reaching net zero emissions by 2070. Australia's technology, capital, and resources can accelerate this transition. We have set a target of 100 gigawatts of nuclear energy capacity by 2047. Australia's vast uranium reserves align directly with India's nuclear journey. There are immense possibilities for Australian long-term investors in India's port, airport, road, railway, and urban infrastructure sectors," PM Modi stated.

The Prime Minister also welcomed the growing footprint of Australian universities in India. He noted that greater cooperation in higher education, research, innovation, and skill development would foster global competitiveness and prepare talent across both democracies.

Reviewing the overall outcome of the high-level engagement on X, PM Modi shared that the Australia-India CEO Forum has gained significant momentum since 2023, reflecting deep institutional confidence. He expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Albanese for participating in the interaction and sharing his vision to take economic ties to greater heights. The Prime Minister is currently on a three-nation visit to Indonesia, Australia, and New Zealand. (ANI)

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