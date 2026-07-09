Australian business and tourism leaders praised PM Narendra Modi's address at the Australia CEO Forum. They highlighted significant opportunities for collaboration in tourism, critical minerals, clean energy, and manufacturing between the two nations.

Business and tourism leaders in Australia hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address at the Australia CEO Forum. Industry officials are hopeful of significant collaboration opportunities between India and Australia regarding tourism, critical minerals, clean energy, and green gas.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Australia on Wednesday in the second leg of his three-nation visit. On Thursday, PM Modi joined his Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese, at the India-Australia CEO Forum and Economic Roadmap Business Reception.

'Immense Potential' in Tourism

Speaking with ANI, Peter Shelley, Managing Director of the Australian Tourism Export Council (ATEC), said the address underscored the immense potential for expanding tourism ties between India and Australia.

Peter Shelley, Managing Director of the Australian Tourism Export Council (ATEC), said "The biggest takeaway is the opportunity for Australia and India, especially in tourism." He further added, "I think the interest is already very strong across many dimensions and in the tourism context we just keep seeing Indian tourism building and building all the time and we're really excited about that."

Scope in Critical Minerals and Energy

Anil Advaney, Founder of Amore Advisory, said the discussions reflected a genuine intent from both nations to deepen economic collaboration. Reflecting upon PM Modi's speech, he further added "We have a lot of opportunity in critical minerals, clean energy, green gas."

He further stressed manufacturing will be a key driver of future cooperation, with significant scope for sector-specific investments between India and Australia. The willingness to collaborate already exists on both sides, backed by strong enthusiasm from businesses across the two markets. What is needed now is a clear roadmap and focused direction to translate that intent into tangible partnerships and investments.

A 'Clear Roadmap' for Bilateral Engagement

Viswanathan, Chair of the Make in India Focus Group at the Australia India Business Council, said Prime Minister Modi had laid out a clear roadmap for the next phase of bilateral engagement.

Hailing PM Modi for talking about nuclear programs and renewables he said, "I was particularly impressed how each state of India will be able to contribute to the Australia's economic growth and by this collaboration in many sectors. So that is particularly very important to bilateral relations and he has set a tone for the future direction and the future level of engagement what is going to happen between Australia and India."

Tourism Australia Eyes Future Growth

On the other hand, Robin Mack, Managing Director of Tourism Australia, said the Prime Minister's visit would further strengthen tourism cooperation between the two nations. "We see such growth in opportunities ahead for Indian visitors coming across to Australia. We have 450,000 visitors from India every year and we see future growth opportunities coming through future investment and future interest in having a holiday here," he added. (ANI)