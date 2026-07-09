The Finance Ministry has exempted customs duty on specified goods and machinery used in manufacturing lithium-ion cells, inductor coil modules, and display assemblies. The move aims to support domestic electronics manufacturing by reducing import costs.

The Finance Ministry has exempted customs duty on specified goods used in the manufacture of lithium-ion cells, inductor coil modules and display assemblies, according to a notification issued on Wednesday.

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Duty Exemption for Li-ion Cell Production

The Department of Revenue, under the Ministry of Finance, through a notification dated July 8, amended the earlier Customs Notification. Under the new notification, the government has expanded the list of machinery and equipment that can be imported without payment of customs duty for use in manufacturing lithium-ion cells.

The exemption covers a wide range of specialised machines and systems used across the production process. These include powder dryers, automatic feeding and blending systems, slurry transfer systems, cathode and anode extrusion coating machines, compression equipment, high vacuum pumps, winding machines, electrode cutting and slitting machines, testing machines, auto-packing systems, separator coating machines and stacking machines.

The exemption list also includes welding machines, ultrasonic cleaning machines, electrolyte injection machines, solvent and heat recovery systems, cell baking and cooling machines, laser welding and notching equipment, cell formation and inspection systems, water sprinkler systems, racks and wire filling and welding machines.

Boosting Domestic Electronics Manufacturing

The notification also grants customs duty exemption for goods used in the manufacture of inductor coil modules and display assemblies. The move is aimed at supporting domestic electronics manufacturing by reducing the cost of importing critical inputs and production equipment.

The Finance Ministry said the amendments have been made after the government was satisfied that such measures are necessary in the public interest.

The duty exemptions are likely to lower production costs and strengthen India's manufacturing ecosystem for advanced batteries and electronic components. The move is also expected to support the government's push to boost local value addition and expand domestic production capacities in key technology sectors.

The measures announced are implemented with immediate effect. (ANI)