PM Narendra Modi will chair the 11th NITI Aayog Governing Council Meeting on June 11, 2026. Themed 'Inclusive Human Development for Viksit Bharat @2047', it will focus on citizen well-being, entrepreneurship, and sustainable employment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the 11th Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog on June 11, 2026, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre in New Delhi, to discuss on overall citizen well being, entrepreneurship and more, as per a statement by NITI Aayog.

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According to the release, this year's theme is "Inclusive Human Development for Viksit Bharat @2047", which will emphasize on the well-being and development of all citizens, regardless of age, region, gender, or socio-economic background. Additionally, PM Modi will discuss measures for promoting entrepreneurship, skill enhancement, and creating sustainable employment opportunities across the country.

Viksit Bharat @2047: Core Pillars of Development

"In line with the Prime Minister's vision of 'Team India' for a Viksit Bharat, this year's theme, 'Inclusive Human Development for Viksit Bharat @2047', focuses on the well-being and development of every Indian, regardless of age, region, gender, or socio-economic background," the release said.

The Governing Council Meeting will bring together Chief Ministers and Lieutenant Governors to discuss the Inclusive Human Development Framework, based on four key pillars: foundational human capital and future-ready skills, productive employment and decentralised growth, health and nutrition, and equity and dignity for all.

Implementation and Accountability

"This Governing Council Meeting will bring together Chief Ministers and Lieutenant Governors to discuss the Inclusive Human Development Framework, anchored around four core pillars: (i) Foundational Human Capital and Future-Ready Skills; (ii) Productive Employment, Entrepreneurship and Decentralised Growth; (iii) Health, Nutrition and Wellbeing; and (iv) Equity and Dignity for All," the release said.

The discussions will focus on preparing an implementation roadmap using key enablers such as governance, Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), convergence, partnerships, and data-driven systems. It will also include a mechanism to track short-, medium-, and long-term outcomes to ensure accountability and measurable impact, as per the release.

Drawing from Chief Secretaries' Conference

The Governing Council of NITI Aayog will also focus on the recommendations of the 5th National Conference of Chief Secretaries held during December 26 to 28, 2025.

"Recommendations were made during 5th National Conference of Chief Secretaries on the following five key themes: (i) Early Childhood Education: Laying the Foundation; (ii) Schooling: Building Blocks; (iii) Skilling: Future-Ready Workforce; (iv) Higher Education: Knowledge Economy; and (v) Sports & Extracurricular: Beyond Classrooms," the release said. (ANI)