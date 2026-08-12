Himadri Speciality Chemicals (HSCL) plans to transform its subsidiary Birla Tyres into a Rs 3,000-crore business, focusing on premium products, exports, and EV tyres. It will introduce 400 new SKUs and enter the PCR market by FY28.

Ambitious Expansion Plan

Himadri Speciality Chemicals Limited (HSCL) has finalised an ambitious expansion plan to transform its wholly owned subsidiary Birla Tyres into a Rs 3,000-crore business, with a focus on premium products, exports and electric vehicle (EV) tyres, as the company advances its turnaround and growth strategy.

According to the company's investor presentation for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, the company is targeting nearly 400 additional stock keeping units (SKUs) across agriculture, commercial vehicle, truck and bus and emerging segments. It also plans to enter the passenger car radial (PCR) market, particularly in EV and SUV categories, with a dedicated PCR facility targeted for commissioning in FY28. "Going forward, Birla Tyres aims to introduce nearly 400 additional SKUs across agriculture, commercial vehicle, truck & bus and emerging segments while progressing plans to enter the passenger car radial (PCR) market, particularly in EV and SUV categories, with a dedicated PCR facility targeted for commissioning in FY28," said Anurag Choudhary, Chairman and CEO, Himadri Speciality Chemicals.

From Turnaround to Scaling

The Rs 3,000-crore revenue ambition comes after Birla Tyres generated Rs 187 crore in FY26, marking its return to business. Himadri expects the tyre business to emerge as a key pillar of its diversification strategy, alongside investments in advanced battery materials and speciality chemicals. Choudhary said the company's focus has now moved beyond restarting operations towards scaling the business, with infrastructure modernisation and a shift in product mix aimed at improving profitability. "Our strategy has shifted from restarting operations to scaling the business. The Birla Tyres turnaround is progressing steadily, with a focus on modernizing infrastructure and strategically shifting production from truck and bus tyres to the higher-margin off-the-road (OTR) tyres," Choudhary added.

Q1 Progress and Market Expansion

During the first quarter of the current financial year, Birla Tyres made steady progress in plant recommissioning, organisational integration and commercial operations. Its market reach expanded to 49 distributors, comprising 40 domestic and nine international partners, supported by a network of more than 1,000 dealers. The company has also launched new tyre sizes under its AGRILEAP T40, AGRIPLUS and AGRIWIN series for agricultural applications.

The turnaround has entered a growth phase following the resumption of production in the first quarter of FY26. Birla Tyres is already nearing double-digit market share in select geographies, while recording above-market realisations and steadily improving utilisation at its Balasore plant.

Future Growth Drivers

The planned entry into passenger car radial tyres, particularly for EVs and SUVs, is expected to be a key component of the company's future growth strategy. Himadri plans to commission the PCR manufacturing facility by FY28, while exports of agriculture and OTR tyres will remain another major focus area.

Acquisition Background

Himadri acquired Birla Tyres in 2023 under an insolvency resolution plan, along with Dalmia Bharat Refractories, for Rs 347 crore. Birla Tyres is now a wholly owned subsidiary of HSCL. (ANI)

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