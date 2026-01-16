Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated the tenth anniversary of the Startup India Movement on National Startup Day. He praised the youth's entrepreneurial spirit, which has fueled India's rise in the global startup ecosystem.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today celebrated a historic milestone as the Startup India Movement marked its tenth anniversary. On National Startup Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated all the stakeholders associated with India's Startup industry.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

PM Modi Hails India's Entrepreneurial Zeal

Posting on his social media account, he wrote, "Today is special because we mark a decade since the launch of Startup India. This day is about celebrating the courage, spirit of innovation and entrepreneurial zeal of our people, especially our youth, who have powered India's rise in the global Startup ecosystem." PM Modi also spoke about India's commitments to strengthen India's startups ecosystem by working with all the stakeholders involved.

Talking about the reforms, he said, "The Reform Express that India has embarked on has created a very conducive atmosphere for StartUps to venture into areas previously unthinkable, be it space, defence and more."

He also spoke about how Indian startups are contributing to the success of Atmanirbhar Bharat by Indian youth taking risks and becoming problem solvers. Also, talking about the ecosystem, he mentioned the role of mentors, incubators, investors, academic institutions and others who support Startups. "Their support and insights go a long way in encouraging our youth as they innovate and contribute to growth", he noted.

A Decade of Unprecedented Growth

Startup India was launched on 16 January 2016 by the Prime Minister as a transformative national programme to nurture innovation, promote entrepreneurship and enable investment-driven growth, to make India a nation of job creators rather than job seekers. Over the past decade, it has emerged as a cornerstone of India's economic and innovation architecture.

It has strengthened institutional mechanisms, expanded access to capital and mentorship, and fostered an enabling environment for startups to grow and scale across sectors and geographies. India's startup ecosystem has witnessed unprecedented expansion during this period, with more than 2,00,000 startups recognised across the country. These enterprises have become significant drivers of employment generation, innovation-led economic growth and the strengthening of domestic value chains in diverse sectors. (ANI)