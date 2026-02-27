Union Minister Piyush Goyal met Zurich Airport International's MD, Daniel Bircher, to discuss investments in the Noida International Airport project, highlighting its role in India's aspiration for world-class infrastructure and Viksit Bharat 2047.

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal held a meeting with the Managing Director of Zurich Airport International Ltd, Daniel Bircher, and discussed ongoing and future investment plans, particularly regarding the Noida International Airport project.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In a social media post, the minister said he was delighted to meet Daniel Bircher and deliberate on their ongoing and future investment plans, particularly concerning the Noida International Airport project. Goyal stated, "Delighted to meet Mr. Daniel Bircher, Managing Director, Zurich Airport International Ltd. Deliberated on their ongoing & future investment plans particularly regarding the Noida International Airport project. This partnership reflects India's growing aspirations for building world-class infrastructure and our journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047".

A Vision for World-Class Infrastructure

Noida International Airport (NIA) is set to become a prime example of a world-class greenfield airport and is expected to provide a new direction for Delhi-NCR's global connectivity. The airport will be a state-of-the-art facility working towards net-zero emissions, showcasing a blend of Swiss efficiency and Indian hospitality.

Economic Impact and Development

The project has been developed through a Public-Private Partnership with the Uttar Pradesh government and Zurich Airport International AG. The Jewar Airport is expected to spur real estate development and generate about one lakh direct and indirect jobs.

Phased Development and Capacity

With an initial annual capacity of 1.2 crore passengers, the airport is expected to serve as an economic hub. The first phase will feature a single runway and a terminal capable of handling 12 million passengers annually, with the potential to expand to 70 million passengers across four phases.

Connectivity and Cargo Operations

Located 75 km from Delhi, the airport will be the NCR's second international airport after Indira Gandhi International Airport, boosting connectivity for western Uttar Pradesh. It is also expected to emerge as a strategic hub for cargo operations, thereby enhancing logistics and economic growth in the region.

The airport is linked by six roads, rapid rail-cum-metro connectivity, and pod taxis. It will feature a CAT-III B Instrument Landing System to enable operations in low visibility conditions.

Strengthening Regional Aviation

Once operational, the airport will help relieve pressure on Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport and further strengthen regional aviation connectivity, giving a significant boost to infrastructure development in the region. (ANI)