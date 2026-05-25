GAIL's standalone profit after tax (PAT) fell by 38% to Rs 6,968 crore in FY26. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,38,697 crore. The company's profitability was moderated by global headwinds and geopolitical developments.

GAIL's Annual Financial Performance for FY26

GAIL's report profit after tax (PAT) stood at Rs 6,968 crore for FY2025-26, as profitability moderated amid global headwinds and operations remained resilient.

According to the company, standalone Revenue from Operations reached Rs 1,38,697 crore for the full fiscal year 2025-26, compared to Rs 1,37,288 crore recorded in the previous fiscal year. However, standalone PAT fell by approximately 38 per cent from Rs 11,312 crore in the previous fiscal.

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The company's EBITA for the full year stood at Rs 13,119 crore, down from Rs 19,168 crore in the prior fiscal period, while Profit Before Tax (PBT) registered at Rs 8,964 crore against Rs 14,825 crore in the previous year.

"The year was marked by a challenging & complex global backdrop, beginning with the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict and evolving geopolitical developments including the onset of the West Asian crisis towards the later part of the year. Despite these headwinds, supported by timely policy interventions by the Government, GAIL delivered a resilient operational and financial performance," said Deepak Gupta, Chairman & Managing Director, GAIL (India) Limited.

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,42,094 crore for the fiscal year, compared to Rs 1,42,290 crore in the previous fiscal. Consolidated net profit (excluding minority interest) dropped to Rs 7,582 crore from Rs 12,450 crore a year ago. The consolidated PBT reached Rs 9,725 crore against Rs 16,095 crore in the previous year, while consolidated EBITDA stood at Rs 14,524 crore compared to Rs 20,635 crore.

Quarterly Performance (Q4 FY26)

The final three months of the fiscal year saw sequential moderation across key indicators. Standalone net profit for Q4 FY26 dropped to Rs 1,262 crore from Rs 1,603 crore in Q3 FY26. Fourth-quarter revenue stood at Rs 34,797 crore against Rs 34,076 crore in the third quarter, while quarterly EBITDA fell to Rs 2,175 crore from Rs 3,335 crore. Quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) consolidated net profit fell to Rs 1,485 crore from Rs 1,756 crore, on a revenue of Rs 35,705 crore.

Operational Highlights and Strategic Investments

"Our teams remained focused on ensuring operational continuity, cost discipline, and supply reliability, enabling the Company to effectively navigate a volatile market environment. During the year, we added approximately 2,000 km of pipeline network and achieved the highest-ever LPG transmission of 4.6 MMTPA. Further, GAIL is doubling the capacity of Jamnagar-Loni LPG pipeline to 6.5 MMTPA," Gupta added.

Gupta further mentioned that the Board has accorded investment approval for key renewable energy projects, including ~700 MW of solar and ~178 MW of wind capacity, 6 CBG plants with total capacity of around 95 TPD, reinforcing GAIL's commitment to energy transition, sustainability and long-term value creation.

Operationally, annual natural gas transmission averaged 122.18 Million Metric Standard Cubic Meters per Da (MMSCMD) against 127.32 MMSCMD in the previous year. Gas marketing volumes increased to 104.21 MMSCMD from 101.49 MMSCMD, while LPG transmission rose to 4,600 TMT. Liquid hydrocarbon production fell to 813 TMT, and polymer production declined to 768 TMT.

During FY26, the company incurred a capex of Rs 9,594 crore, primarily towards pipeline infrastructure, petrochemical projects, operational capex and equity contributions to joint ventures and subsidiaries, in line with its long-term growth strategy. (ANI)