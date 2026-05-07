Union Minister Piyush Goyal chaired a meeting to devise a roadmap for securing Sanitary and Phytosanitary (SPS) approvals. The goal is to boost Indian agricultural and fisheries exports and improve income for farmers and the fishing community.

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Thursday chaired a meeting to prepare a roadmap for obtaining Sanitary and Phytosanitary (SPS) approvals for Indian agricultural and fisheries products in global markets, with the aim of boosting exports and improving income opportunities for farmers and fishing community.

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Sharing an update on his social media platform, X, the minister said he "chaired a meeting to prepare a roadmap for obtaining SPS (Sanitary and Phytosanitary) approvals for Indian agricultural and fisheries products across global markets."

Understanding SPS Measures

Sanitary and Phytosanitary (SPS) measures are international safety and quality standards related to food, animals and plants. These rules are meant to ensure that imported agricultural and fisheries products are free from harmful chemicals, pests, diseases and contamination before they enter another country's market.

Boosting Exports and Farmer Income

The minister said the initiative is aimed at "boosting exports, enhancing the income of farmers and fisherfolk, and strengthening the food processing industry."

SPS approvals are considered important for Indian exporters because many countries require strict testing, certification and quality checks before allowing imports of food and agricultural products.

Strengthening Quality and Competitiveness

According to the minister, the discussions during the meeting focused on "strengthening quality infrastructure, sustainability, market access, certification systems, and unlocking higher value realisation through coordinated efforts of all stakeholders."

The discussions also centred on improving India's export competitiveness in agriculture and fisheries by building stronger certification and quality systems aligned with global standards.

India has been working to expand agricultural and marine exports to new international markets, while also improving compliance with global food safety and quality norms to increase acceptance of Indian products overseas.

(ANI)