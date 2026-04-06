PhonePe has announced a limited-time offer for its new SBI Card, making it free for the first year with no joining fee. The card offers significant rewards, including 5% on all online brands and 10% on specific PhonePe payment categories.

Key Cardholder Benefits

PhonePe announced a limited-time offer on the recently launched PhonePe SBI Card credit card. Aiming to democratize access to premium financial rewards, the card is now being offered completely free for the first year with a zero joining fee. Designed for the modern digital consumer, the PhonePe SBI Card (available on both RuPay and VISA platforms) stands out for online transactions, enabling users to earn rewards on every online purchase.

Cardholders will get:

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- Zero Joining Fee: Users can enjoy the premium benefits of the card at no cost for the first year.

- 5% Rewards on ALL Online Brands: A universal reward structure that ensures users earn on every digital checkout, regardless of the merchant.

- 10% Rewards on PhonePe Categories: Exceptional savings on routine essentials including Recharges, Utility Payments such as cylinder booking, mobile recharges, and Bill Payments.

- Save 10% on Insurance: Meaningful rewards on insurance premium payments on the PhonePe platform.

- 1% Rewards on RuPay Scan n Pay: Even regular UPI spends become fulfilling with 1% rewards on every QR scan.

- Travel Perks: Complimentary access to Domestic Airport Lounges (up to 4 per year with no spend limits) and Priority Pass membership for 2 years at International Lounges, providing a premium travel experience to users.

Reward Redemption

Reward points earned on the SBI Card can be used to set off the users' credit card bill. Each point is worth ₹1, and the total points accumulated can be settled towards the monthly statement bill - helping users save on what they need to pay. All rewards earned are subject to the card's limits and terms & conditions..

Digital Application Process

The PhonePe SBI Card is available for application directly through the PhonePe app, offering a seamless, digital-first onboarding experience.

About PhonePe

According to company information, PhonePe Limited (Formerly PhonePe Private Limited) is a technology company that builds digital platforms for Payments, Digital Distribution Services and Financial Services. PhonePe's products and services include Consumer Payments (including Digital Distribution Services), Merchant Payments, Lending and Insurance Distribution services, and New Platforms, which comprise Share.Market (stock broking and mutual funds distribution platform), and Indus Appstore (Android-based mobile app marketplace). (ANI)