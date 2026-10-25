Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged across major cities on October 25, despite fluctuations in global oil benchmarks. Retail fuel costs continue to vary by region due to local taxes and freight charges. Consumers are advised to monitor local rates closely amid ongoing global energy market volatility.

Petrol and diesel prices remained steady across major cities today (October 25), with no major revisions announced by oil marketing companies (OMCs). The cost of fuel varies across states and cities due to local taxes (Value Added Tax or VAT), freight charges, and other localised factors.

Sustained high oil prices might put more strain on fuel import expenses and oil marketing firms for India, which mostly depends on imported crude oil to satisfy its energy demands. Retail prices for petrol and diesel have not moved much in recent days, despite the most recent rise in global benchmarks. Given the volatility of the global energy markets due to supply issues and geopolitical happenings, consumers will keep an eye out for any changes in pump prices.

Petrol And Diesel Price On October 25

City Petrol Diesel Delhi Rs 102.12 Rs 95.20 Mumbai Rs 111.21 Rs 97.83 Chennai Rs 107.76 Rs 99.55 Kolkata Rs 113.51 Rs 99.82 Bengaluru Rs 111.68 Rs 99.56

Consumers should monitor local rates, as city-specific taxes vary even within the same state, leading to differences in retail fuel prices.