NICDC has launched Bihar Integrated Manufacturing City in Gaya, signing 12 MoUs worth Rs 4,200 crore. The project aims to boost industrial growth, attracting Rs 16,500 crore in total investments and creating over 1.10 lakh jobs for the region.

NICDC Launches Bihar Integrated Manufacturing City in Gaya

New Delhi [India], October 25 (ANI): The National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation (NICDC) has launched Bihar Integrated Manufacturing City Gaya Limited (BIMCGL), signing 12 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) covering approximately 300 acres of land with proposed investments worth Rs 4,200 crore at Integrated Manufacturing City (IMC) Gaya, as per a statement by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry. The company was formally launched by Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary at Bodh Gaya on Saturday. The event also witnessed the curtain raiser for Bihar Business Connect 2027, the Ministry said.

Project Overview and Implementation

According to the release, BIMCGL is the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) tasked with implementing the Integrated Manufacturing Cluster (IMC) at Gaya under the Amritsar–Kolkata Industrial Corridor (AKIC), part of the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme (NICDP). “The National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation (NICDC) marked a significant milestone in advancing industrial development in Bihar with the formal launch of Bihar Integrated Manufacturing City Gaya Limited (BIMCGL) by the Chief Minister of Bihar, Shri Samrat Choudhary, at Bodh Gaya,” the release said.

Spread across 1,670 acres in the Dobhi block of Gaya district, the project was approved by the Centre on August 28, 2024, at a total cost of Rs 1,339 crore, including land acquisition costs. “It is expected to attract investments of approximately Rs 16,500 crore and generate employment opportunities for around 1.10 lakh people,” the release said.

Institutional Framework

Incorporated on January 6, 2025, BIMCGL is a joint venture between the Bihar Industrial Area Development Authority (BIADA) and the National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust (NICDIT), with both holding equal equity stakes. “As the dedicated implementing agency, BIMCGL will expedite project execution through coordinated planning, infrastructure development, statutory clearances, utility connectivity and investor facilitation,” the Ministry said, adding, “The institutional framework will enable faster decision-making, effective monitoring and timely resolution of implementation-related issues.”

Infrastructure and Development Progress

Infrastructure development at IMC Gaya is underway, with the Bihar government taking possession of the entire project land. The Centre released the first equity tranche of Rs 132 crore in September 2025 against the transfer of 415 acres. Project management consultants and an EPC contractor for trunk infrastructure works have been appointed, while physical construction has commenced. Construction of a dedicated helipad at IMC Gaya is also at an advanced stage to improve accessibility for investors, business delegations and senior officials.

The industrial cluster will feature integrated infrastructure, including roads, water supply, sewerage and wastewater treatment facilities, power distribution, solid waste management and fire safety systems. Located near NH-22 and NH-19, with Gaya Airport approximately 39 km away, the project offers connectivity to major industrial and commercial centres. Furthermore, “IMC Gaya will focus on sectors including agro-based industries, textiles and readymade garments, furniture, handicrafts and handloom, and engineering and fabrication. The planned infrastructure will support large manufacturers and MSMEs, encourage local entrepreneurship and strengthen industrial value chains across the region,” the release added. (ANI)

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