    Petrol, diesel prices today: Check September 8 fuel rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Noida and other cities

    Keep yourself updated on the daily petrol and diesel price changes, as oil marketing companies release these updates at 6 am. While most areas experience stable pricing, some cities might encounter minor fluctuations.

    First Published Sep 8, 2023, 8:34 AM IST

    Fuel prices in several cities experienced a minor shift on Friday (September 8), following the daily price updates released by oil companies at 6 am. Meanwhile, on the global stage, the price of crude oil has been steadily climbing. This increase is tied to significant developments involving the world's two leading oil-producing nations, Saudi Arabia and Russia, who have jointly opted to curtail their oil production.

    As a result of this decision, the international market has witnessed crude oil prices surge to $90 per barrel. On Thursday, WTI Crude Oil was observed trading at $87.64 per barrel, registering a modest gain of 0.11 percent.

    Brent Crude Oil, on the other hand, recorded a 0.13 percent increase in its price, reaching $90.72 per barrel. These fluctuations in the global oil market carry the potential to directly impact fuel prices in various regions.

    New Delhi
    Petrol price: Rs 96.72
    Diesel price: Rs 89.62

    Mumbai
    Petrol price: Rs 106.31
    Diesel price: Rs 94.27

    Noida
    Petrol price: Rs 90.14
    Diesel price: Rs 97.00.

    Kolkata
    Petrol price: Rs 106.03
    Diesel price: Rs 92.76

    Chennai:
    Petrol price: Rs 102.63
    Diesel price: Rs 94.24

    Lucknow
    Petrol price: Rs 96.56
    Diesel price: Rs 89.75.

    Last Updated Sep 8, 2023, 8:34 AM IST
