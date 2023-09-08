Petrol, diesel prices today: Check September 8 fuel rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Noida and other cities
Keep yourself updated on the daily petrol and diesel price changes, as oil marketing companies release these updates at 6 am. While most areas experience stable pricing, some cities might encounter minor fluctuations.
Fuel prices in several cities experienced a minor shift on Friday (September 8), following the daily price updates released by oil companies at 6 am. Meanwhile, on the global stage, the price of crude oil has been steadily climbing. This increase is tied to significant developments involving the world's two leading oil-producing nations, Saudi Arabia and Russia, who have jointly opted to curtail their oil production.
As a result of this decision, the international market has witnessed crude oil prices surge to $90 per barrel. On Thursday, WTI Crude Oil was observed trading at $87.64 per barrel, registering a modest gain of 0.11 percent.
Brent Crude Oil, on the other hand, recorded a 0.13 percent increase in its price, reaching $90.72 per barrel. These fluctuations in the global oil market carry the potential to directly impact fuel prices in various regions.
New Delhi
Petrol price: Rs 96.72
Diesel price: Rs 89.62
Mumbai
Petrol price: Rs 106.31
Diesel price: Rs 94.27
Noida
Petrol price: Rs 90.14
Diesel price: Rs 97.00.
Kolkata
Petrol price: Rs 106.03
Diesel price: Rs 92.76
Chennai:
Petrol price: Rs 102.63
Diesel price: Rs 94.24
Lucknow
Petrol price: Rs 96.56
Diesel price: Rs 89.75.
