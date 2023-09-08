Petrol, diesel prices today: Check September 8 fuel rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Noida and other cities

Keep yourself updated on the daily petrol and diesel price changes, as oil marketing companies release these updates at 6 am. While most areas experience stable pricing, some cities might encounter minor fluctuations.

Fuel prices in several cities experienced a minor shift on Friday (September 8), following the daily price updates released by oil companies at 6 am. Meanwhile, on the global stage, the price of crude oil has been steadily climbing. This increase is tied to significant developments involving the world's two leading oil-producing nations, Saudi Arabia and Russia, who have jointly opted to curtail their oil production.

As a result of this decision, the international market has witnessed crude oil prices surge to $90 per barrel. On Thursday, WTI Crude Oil was observed trading at $87.64 per barrel, registering a modest gain of 0.11 percent.

Brent Crude Oil, on the other hand, recorded a 0.13 percent increase in its price, reaching $90.72 per barrel. These fluctuations in the global oil market carry the potential to directly impact fuel prices in various regions.

New Delhi

Petrol price: Rs 96.72

Diesel price: Rs 89.62

Mumbai

Petrol price: Rs 106.31

Diesel price: Rs 94.27

Noida

Petrol price: Rs 90.14

Diesel price: Rs 97.00.

Kolkata

Petrol price: Rs 106.03

Diesel price: Rs 92.76

Chennai:

Petrol price: Rs 102.63

Diesel price: Rs 94.24

Lucknow

Petrol price: Rs 96.56

Diesel price: Rs 89.75.