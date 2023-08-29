Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Petrol, diesel prices today, August 29: Check fuel rates in Delhi, Noida, Bengaluru and other cities

    In India, fuel prices are reviewed daily by oil marketing companies (OMCs). The new rates – unchanged or revised – are announced at 6am each day. Accordingly, in Delhi, one litre of petrol continues to retail for Rs 96.72, while a litre of diesel comes for Rs 89.62.

    Petrol diesel prices today August 29 Check fuel rates in Delhi Noida Bengaluru and other cities gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 29, 2023, 9:08 AM IST

    There was no change in the price of petrol diesel even today. The price of Petrol and Diesel remained the same on Tuesday, August 29 across major cities like New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai. The petrol and diesel rates for each day, whether new or constant, are announced at 6 am on the day. These, however, vary from state to state due to value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

    At present, petrol in Delhi is being sold at Rs 96.72 a litre while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 a litre. Whereas in Mumbai, petrol is available at Rs 106.31 and diesel at Rs 94.27 per litre. While petrol in Kolkata is Rs 106.03 and diesel is Rs 92.76 per litre. On the other hand, petrol is being sold at Rs 102.63 and diesel at Rs 94.24 per litre in Chennai.

    Bengaluru    
    Petrol: Rs 101.94    
    Diesel: Rs 87.89

    Chandigarh    
    Petrol: Rs 96.20    
    Diesel: Rs 84.26

    Chennai    
    Petrol: Rs 102.86    
    Diesel: Rs 94.46

    Gurugram    
    Petrol: Rs 96.84    
    Diesel: Rs 89.72

    Kolkata    
    Petrol: Rs 106.03    
    Diesel: Rs 92.76

    Lucknow    
    Petrol: Rs 96.57    
    Diesel: Rs 89.76

    Mumbai    
    Petrol: Rs 106.31    
    Diesel: Rs 94.27

    New Delhi    
    Petrol: Rs 96.72    
    Diesel: Rs 89.62

    Noida    
    Petrol: Rs 96.79    
    Diesel: Rs 89.96

    Last Updated Aug 29, 2023, 9:08 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    100-year-old VISL steel factory in Bhadravati restarts production; MP shares video (WATCH) vkp

    100-year-old VISL steel factory in Bhadravati restarts production; MP shares video (WATCH)

    Mukesh Ambani sets succession plan in motion: Isha, Akash and Anant join Reliance Industries board

    Mukesh Ambani sets succession plan in motion: Isha, Akash and Anant join Reliance Industries board

    Petrol Diesel Prices Today August 28 Check fuel rates in Delhi Mumbai Kolkata and other cities gcw

    Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, August 28: Check fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and other cities

    Petrol Diesel Prices Today, August 27: Check fuel rates in Hyderabad, Patna and other cities

    Petrol Diesel Prices Today, August 27: Check fuel rates in Hyderabad, Patna and other cities

    Petrol Diesel price today August 26 Check latest rates in Bengaluru Gurugram and other major cities gcw

    Petrol, Diesel price today, August 26: Check latest rates in Bengaluru, Gurugram and other major cities

    Recent Stories

    Onam 2023: Here's how Malaika Arora enjoyed joyous festival with her mom, sister Amrita vma

    Onam 2023: Here's how Malaika Arora enjoyed joyous festival with her mom, sister Amrita

    Article 35A took away key fundamental rights observes CJI DY Chandrachud gcw

    Article 35A took away key fundamental rights, observes CJI DY Chandrachud

    Onam 2023: Know Thiruvonam date, significance, puja rituals and shubh muhurat ATG EAI

    Onam 2023: Know Thiruvonam date, significance, puja rituals and shubh muhurat

    Happy Onam 2023: Inspirational quotes, images, Instagram captions and Whatsapp/Facebook Status RBA

    Happy Onam 2023: Inspirational quotes, images, Instagram captions and Whatsapp/Facebook Status

    Daily Horoscope for August 29 2023 Aries Gemini Virgo Leo Libra Capricorn Scorpio Pisces gcw

    Daily Horoscope for August 29, 2023: Good day for Taurus, difficult day for Leo & more

    Recent Videos

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon
    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Explainer: Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Icon