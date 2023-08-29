Petrol, diesel prices today, August 29: Check fuel rates in Delhi, Noida, Bengaluru and other cities

In India, fuel prices are reviewed daily by oil marketing companies (OMCs). The new rates – unchanged or revised – are announced at 6am each day. Accordingly, in Delhi, one litre of petrol continues to retail for Rs 96.72, while a litre of diesel comes for Rs 89.62.

There was no change in the price of petrol diesel even today. The price of Petrol and Diesel remained the same on Tuesday, August 29 across major cities like New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai. The petrol and diesel rates for each day, whether new or constant, are announced at 6 am on the day. These, however, vary from state to state due to value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

At present, petrol in Delhi is being sold at Rs 96.72 a litre while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 a litre. Whereas in Mumbai, petrol is available at Rs 106.31 and diesel at Rs 94.27 per litre. While petrol in Kolkata is Rs 106.03 and diesel is Rs 92.76 per litre. On the other hand, petrol is being sold at Rs 102.63 and diesel at Rs 94.24 per litre in Chennai.

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94

Diesel: Rs 87.89

Chandigarh

Petrol: Rs 96.20

Diesel: Rs 84.26

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.86

Diesel: Rs 94.46

Gurugram

Petrol: Rs 96.84

Diesel: Rs 89.72

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03

Diesel: Rs 92.76

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57

Diesel: Rs 89.76

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31

Diesel: Rs 94.27

New Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72

Diesel: Rs 89.62

Noida

Petrol: Rs 96.79

Diesel: Rs 89.96