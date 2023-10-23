Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Petrol, diesel prices on October 23: Check fuel rate in Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi and more

    Petrol, Diesel Prices on October 23: Keep yourself updated on the daily petrol and diesel price changes, as oil marketing companies release these updates at 6 am. While most areas experience stable pricing, some cities might encounter minor fluctuations.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 23, 2023, 9:02 AM IST

    Oil marketing companies in the country have released the latest prices of petrol and diesel. In India, fuel prices are revised every morning at 6 am. The rates for each day, whether new or unchanged, are announced at 6 am on the day. These, however, vary from state to state; this is due to criteria such as Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

    Right now, a litre of petrol costs Rs 96.72 in Delhi, while a litre of diesel costs Rs 89.62. In contrast, a litre of diesel costs Rs 94.27 and a litre of petrol costs Rs 106.31 in Mumbai. In Kolkata, a litre of petrol costs Rs 106.03, while a litre of diesel costs Rs 92.76. However, in Chennai, a litre of diesel is sold for Rs 94.24 and a gallon of petrol for Rs 102.63.

    New Delhi
    Petrol price: Rs 96.72
    Diesel price: Rs 89.62

    Mumbai
    Petrol price: Rs 106.31
    Diesel price: Rs 94.27

    Chennai
    Petrol price: Rs 102.86
    Diesel price: Rs 94.46

    Kolkata
    Petrol price: Rs 106.03
    Diesel price: Rs 92.76

    Bengaluru
    Petrol price: Rs 101.94
    Diesel price: Rs 87.89

    Noida
    Petrol price: Rs 96.79
    Diesel price: Rs 89.96

    Gurugram
    Petrol price: Rs 96.84
    Diesel price: Rs 89.72

    Last Updated Oct 23, 2023, 9:02 AM IST
