Petrol, diesel prices on October 23: Check fuel rate in Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi and more
Petrol, Diesel Prices on October 23: Keep yourself updated on the daily petrol and diesel price changes, as oil marketing companies release these updates at 6 am. While most areas experience stable pricing, some cities might encounter minor fluctuations.
Oil marketing companies in the country have released the latest prices of petrol and diesel. In India, fuel prices are revised every morning at 6 am. The rates for each day, whether new or unchanged, are announced at 6 am on the day. These, however, vary from state to state; this is due to criteria such as Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.
Right now, a litre of petrol costs Rs 96.72 in Delhi, while a litre of diesel costs Rs 89.62. In contrast, a litre of diesel costs Rs 94.27 and a litre of petrol costs Rs 106.31 in Mumbai. In Kolkata, a litre of petrol costs Rs 106.03, while a litre of diesel costs Rs 92.76. However, in Chennai, a litre of diesel is sold for Rs 94.24 and a gallon of petrol for Rs 102.63.
New Delhi
Petrol price: Rs 96.72
Diesel price: Rs 89.62
Mumbai
Petrol price: Rs 106.31
Diesel price: Rs 94.27
Chennai
Petrol price: Rs 102.86
Diesel price: Rs 94.46
Kolkata
Petrol price: Rs 106.03
Diesel price: Rs 92.76
Bengaluru
Petrol price: Rs 101.94
Diesel price: Rs 87.89
Noida
Petrol price: Rs 96.79
Diesel price: Rs 89.96
Gurugram
Petrol price: Rs 96.84
Diesel price: Rs 89.72