    Petrol, diesel prices on July 6, 2023: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, other cities

    Petrol, diesel rates on July 6: Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) change fuel retail prices every day at 6 am in accordance with the price of crude oil throughout the world. Through excise tax, base pricing, and price caps, government controls fuel prices.

    Petrol diesel prices on July 6 2023 Check latest rates in Delhi Mumbai other cities gcw
    First Published Jul 6, 2023, 8:29 AM IST

    Petrol and diesel prices were largely constant on Thursday, 6 July across New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai. Over the past few months, prices for petrol and diesel have been stable. Individual cities, however, see daily pricing changes. State-by-state variations in the cost of fuel and diesel can be attributed to factors like Value Added Tax (VAT), freight costs, municipal levies, etc.

    In Delhi, the price of petrol is currently Rs 96.72 a litre, while the price of diesel is Rs 89.62 per litre. Diesel costs Rs 94.27 per litre in Mumbai, while petrol is demanded at a higher price of Rs 106.31 per litre. Diesel costs Rs 92.76 per litre in Kolkata, while the price of petrol is Rs 106.31 per litre. Diesel can be purchased in Chennai for Rs 94.24 per litre while petrol costs Rs 102.63 per litre.

    Bengaluru:
    Petrol rate: Rs 101.94 per litre,
    Diesel rate: Rs 87.89 per litre

    Chandigarh:
    Petrol rate: Rs 98.65 per litre,
    Diesel rate: Rs 88.95 per litre

    Chennai:
    Petrol rate: Rs 102.63 per litre,
    Diesel rate: Rs 94.24 per litre

    Gurugram:
    Petrol rate: Rs 97.04 per litre,
    Diesel rate: Rs 89.91 per litre

    Kolkata:
    Petrol rate: Rs 106.03 per litre,
    Diesel rate: Rs 92.76 per litre

    Lucknow:
    Petrol rate: Rs 96.57 per litre,
    Diesel rate: Rs 89.76 per litre

    Mumbai:
    Petrol rate: Rs 106.31 per litre,
    Diesel rate: Rs 94.27 per litre

    New Delhi:
    Petrol rate: Rs 96.72 per litre,
    Diesel rate: Rs 89.62 per litre

    Noida:
    Petrol rate:Rs 96.65 per litre,
    Diesel rate: Rs 89.82 per litre

    Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) in the public sector, such as Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), regularly adjust their petrol and diesel prices in accordance with foreign exchange rates and benchmark pricing. Any changes in petrol price and diesel price are implemented from 6 am every day.

    Last Updated Jul 6, 2023, 8:29 AM IST
