Petrol, diesel prices on July 6, 2023: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, other cities

Petrol, diesel rates on July 6: Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) change fuel retail prices every day at 6 am in accordance with the price of crude oil throughout the world. Through excise tax, base pricing, and price caps, government controls fuel prices.

Petrol and diesel prices were largely constant on Thursday, 6 July across New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai. Over the past few months, prices for petrol and diesel have been stable. Individual cities, however, see daily pricing changes. State-by-state variations in the cost of fuel and diesel can be attributed to factors like Value Added Tax (VAT), freight costs, municipal levies, etc.

Petrol and diesel prices were largely constant on Thursday, 6 July across New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai. Over the past few months, prices for petrol and diesel have been stable. Individual cities, however, see daily pricing changes. State-by-state variations in the cost of fuel and diesel can be attributed to factors like Value Added Tax (VAT), freight costs, municipal levies, etc.

Bengaluru:

Petrol rate: Rs 101.94 per litre,

Diesel rate: Rs 87.89 per litre

Chandigarh:

Petrol rate: Rs 98.65 per litre,

Diesel rate: Rs 88.95 per litre

Chennai:

Petrol rate: Rs 102.63 per litre,

Diesel rate: Rs 94.24 per litre

Gurugram:

Petrol rate: Rs 97.04 per litre,

Diesel rate: Rs 89.91 per litre

Kolkata:

Petrol rate: Rs 106.03 per litre,

Diesel rate: Rs 92.76 per litre

Lucknow:

Petrol rate: Rs 96.57 per litre,

Diesel rate: Rs 89.76 per litre

Mumbai:

Petrol rate: Rs 106.31 per litre,

Diesel rate: Rs 94.27 per litre

New Delhi:

Petrol rate: Rs 96.72 per litre,

Diesel rate: Rs 89.62 per litre

Noida:

Petrol rate:Rs 96.65 per litre,

Diesel rate: Rs 89.82 per litre

Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) in the public sector, such as Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), regularly adjust their petrol and diesel prices in accordance with foreign exchange rates and benchmark pricing. Any changes in petrol price and diesel price are implemented from 6 am every day.