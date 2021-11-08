Petrol, diesel price today, November 8: Fuel rates remain unchanged

Petrol and diesel prices remained untouched on Monday by oil marketing companies across India. At the moment, the cost of one litre of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 103.97 per litre and of diesel at Rs 86.67 per litre. As for Mumbai, India's financial capital, petrol and diesel prices have cost Rs 109.98 per litre and Rs 94.14 per litre respectively.

In the other two metros, Kolkata and Chennai, the price of petrol remains above Rs 100. While petrol and diesel in Kolkata cost Rs 104.67 and Rs 89.79 per litre, the same costs Rs 101.40 and Rs 91.43 a litre in Chennai. The prices dipped last week after the Centre slashed the excise levy and at least 23 states and Union Territories reduced of Value Added Tax on fuel to provide much-needed relief to consumers.

The Punjab government had on Sunday reduced the Value Added Tax, making petrol and diesel cheaper by Rs 10 and Rs 5 per litre respectively in the state. The new rates were effective from midnight. With the reduction in prices, petrol now costs Rs 96.82 per litre while diesel is priced at Rs 85.19 per litre.

Also contributing to the halt in the revision of petrol and diesel prices is the fact that global crude prices have softened from around 85 Dollars per barrel to around 82 Dollars per barrel. The global prices had led to oil marketing companies in India passing the additional burden on to consumers and revising the prices of petrol and diesel. To note, since January 2021, fuel prices have risen by more than Rs 26 a litre before duty cuts.

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 106.36 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.47 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 104.67 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.79 per litre

Bangaluru

Petrol: Rs 100.58 per litre

Diesel: Rs 85.01 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 107.23 per litre

Diesel: Rs 90.87 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 108.20 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.62 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 94.58 per litre

Diesel: Rs 81.29 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 95.28 per litre

Diesel: Rs 86.80 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 109.98 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.14 per litre

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 103.97 per litre

Diesel: Rs 86.67 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 101.40 per litre

Diesel: Rs 91.43 per litre

