Petrol, diesel price today, November 21: No change in rates, below Rs 100 in many states; check latest rates

Across the country as well, the prices largely remained unchanged on Sunday, but the retail rates varied depending on the level of local taxes.

Providing a continued relief to consumers, petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged on Sunday post the revision of duties by the Central and state governments on Diwali eve, for more than two weeks now. The prices of petrol and diesel have not changed ever since the central government announced the excise duty cut on petrol and diesel. On November 3, the excise duty on petrol and diesel was slashed by Rs 5 and Rs 10, respectively. Before that, prices of petrol and diesel were at a record high.

According to the Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer petrol is retailing at Rs 103.97 in the national capital. The diesel prices also remained unchanged in the capital at Rs 86.67 a litre. In the financial capital Mumbai, petrol continues to be priced at Rs 109.98 a litre and diesel Rs 94.14 a litre, the highest among all metro cities.

Similarly, in Chennai, people have to pay Rs 101.56 for a litre of petrol and Rs 91.58 per litre of diesel. On the other hand, the price of petrol remained constant at Rs 104.67 per litre in Kolkata and diesel is retailing at Rs 89.79. The price of petrol is cheapest in Chennai and that of diesel in the national capital, among all the four metro cities.

Across the country as well, the prices largely remained unchanged on Sunday, but the retail rates varied depending on the level of local taxes. Before the price cuts and pause, diesel prices increased on 30 out of the last 58 days taking up its retail price by Rs 9.90 per litre in Delhi. Petrol prices have also risen on 28 of the previous 54 days taking up its pump price by Rs 8.85 per litre. Since January 1, 2021, the prices have increased by more than Rs 26 a litre.

In India’s IT capital Bengaluru, a litre of petrol is priced at Rs 100.58 and diesel costs Rs 85.01 per litre. Meanwhile, in Hyderabad, petrol costs Rs 108.20 per litre and diesel costs Rs 94.62 per litre. In Chandigarh, people have to pay Rs 100.12 per litre for petrol and Rs 86.46 per litre for diesel.

The price of petrol is below Rs 100 mark in many cities, such as, Port Blair, Noida, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Ranchi, Shillong, Panaji, Shimla and Lucknow.

So far, about 24 states and Union Territories have cut down the Value Added Tax on petrol and diesel. Most of the states that have slashed the prices from their side are either BJP or NDA-ruled ones. Punjab and Rajasthan are the only two Congress-ruled states to have reduced the taxes from their side. Some Congress-ruled states, however, had not cut VAT and had demanded further reduction in central excise duty.