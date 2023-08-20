Petrol, Diesel price today, August 20: Check latest rates in Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai and other cities

Petrol, Diesel Rates on August 20, 2023: Oil marketing companies have just released the updated rates for petrol and diesel. The final price of petrol and diesel includes several components, such as transportation costs, taxes, and dealer commissions. These charges differ from state to state.

The prices of petrol and diesel are disclosed at 6 am every day, irrespective of whether they have changed or remained the same. However, these costs vary from one state to the next because of things like value-added tax (VAT), shipping costs, and municipal taxes. On 20 August, the price of a litre of petrol in Delhi is Rs 96.72, while the cost of a litre of diesel is Rs 89.62.

In Mumbai, petrol price on August 20 continued to retail above Rs 100 mark at Rs 106.31 for a litre, while diesel was being sold at Rs 94.27 per litre.

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94

Diesel: Rs 87.89

Chandigarh

Petrol: Rs 96.20

Diesel: Rs 84.26

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.86

Diesel: Rs 94.46

Gurugram

Petrol: Rs 97.18

Diesel: Rs 90.05

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03

Diesel: Rs 92.76

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.74

Diesel: Rs 89.93

New Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72

Diesel: Rs 89.62

Noida

Petrol: Rs 96.65

Diesel: Rs 89.82

Since May 2022, when the federal government and some states reduced gasoline taxes, the fuel prices have remained the same.

Every day at six in the morning, Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) adjust the retail price of fuel in accordance with the price of crude oil throughout the world. Government regulates gasoline costs via excise tax, base pricing, and price caps.