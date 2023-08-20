Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Petrol, Diesel price today, August 20: Check latest rates in Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai and other cities

    Petrol, Diesel Rates on August 20, 2023: Oil marketing companies have just released the updated rates for petrol and diesel. The final price of petrol and diesel includes several components, such as transportation costs, taxes, and dealer commissions. These charges differ from state to state.

    Petrol Diesel price today August 20 Check latest rates in Bengaluru Chennai Mumbai and other cities gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 20, 2023, 9:29 AM IST

    The prices of petrol and diesel are disclosed at 6 am every day, irrespective of whether they have changed or remained the same. However, these costs vary from one state to the next because of things like value-added tax (VAT), shipping costs, and municipal taxes. On 20 August, the price of a litre of petrol in Delhi is Rs 96.72, while the cost of a litre of diesel is Rs 89.62.

    In Mumbai, petrol price on August 20 continued to retail above Rs 100 mark at Rs 106.31 for a litre, while diesel was being sold at Rs 94.27 per litre.

    Bengaluru    
    Petrol: Rs 101.94    
    Diesel: Rs 87.89

    Chandigarh    
    Petrol: Rs 96.20    
    Diesel: Rs 84.26

    Chennai    
    Petrol: Rs 102.86    
    Diesel: Rs 94.46

    Gurugram    
    Petrol: Rs 97.18    
    Diesel: Rs 90.05

    Kolkata
    Petrol: Rs 106.03    
    Diesel: Rs 92.76

    Lucknow
    Petrol: Rs 96.74    
    Diesel: Rs 89.93

    Mumbai
    Petrol: Rs 106.31    
    Diesel: Rs 94.27

    New Delhi
    Petrol: Rs 96.72    
    Diesel: Rs 89.62

    Noida
    Petrol: Rs 96.65    
    Diesel: Rs 89.82

    In India, the price of petrol and diesel is determined by a number of elements, including freight costs, value-added tax (VAT), and municipal taxes. Because of this, the rates vary from state to state.

    Since May 2022, when the federal government and some states reduced gasoline taxes, the fuel prices have remained the same.

    Every day at six in the morning, Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) adjust the retail price of fuel in accordance with the price of crude oil throughout the world. Government regulates gasoline costs via excise tax, base pricing, and price caps.

    Last Updated Aug 20, 2023, 9:29 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India ONGC Videsh gets three more years to explore South China Sea

    India's ONGC Videsh gets three more years to explore South China Sea

    India announces definition of Green Hydrogen

    India announces definition of Green Hydrogen

    Petrol Diesel price today, August 19: Check latest rates in Noida, Bengaluru, Chennai and other cities

    Petrol, Diesel price today, August 19: Check latest rates in Noida, Bengaluru, Chennai and other cities

    Indias rising prosperity: PM Modi says nation on course towards fulfilling 'Viksit Bharat' dream by 2047 snt

    India's rising prosperity: PM Modi says nation on course towards fulfilling ‘Viksit Bharat’ dream by 2047

    SBI report: Average income of middle-class Indians nearly tripled over the past decade

    SBI report: Average income of middle-class Indians nearly tripled over the past decade

    Recent Stories

    Malaria to Dengue: 7 mosquito borne diseases ATG

    Malaria to Dengue: 7 mosquito borne diseases

    Happy Birthday Randeep Hooda: 7 Best Films of Actor ADC EIA

    Happy Birthday Randeep Hooda: 7 Best Films of Actor

    Prioritize well-being: 6 mindful ways to practice self-validation LMA EAI

    Prioritize well-being: 6 mindful ways to practice self-validation

    Rajiv Gandhi Birth Anniversary: Remembering the visionary leader ATG EAI

    Rajiv Gandhi Birth Anniversary: Remembering the visionary leader

    Numerology Prediction for August 20, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for August 20, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Videos

    Want to know what it is like to fly a fighter jet? See this

    Want to know what it is like to fly a fighter jet? See this

    Video Icon
    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside WATCH AJR

    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside | WATCH

    Video Icon
    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    Video Icon
    Parivarvaad and Bhai-Bhateejavaad are enemies of democracy: PM Modi in Independence Day 2023 speech at Red Fort

    'Parivarvaad' and 'Bhai-Bhateejavaad' are enemies of democracy: PM Modi

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide WATCH AJR

    HP rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide | WATCH

    Video Icon