    Petrol, Diesel price today, August 16: Check latest rates in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai and other cities

    Petrol, Diesel Rates on August 16, 2023: Oil marketing companies have just released the updated rates for petrol and diesel. The final price of petrol and diesel includes several components, such as transportation costs, taxes, and dealer commissions. These charges differ from state to state.

    First Published Aug 16, 2023, 8:46 AM IST

    The price of Petrol and Diesel remained constant on Wednesday, August 16 across major cities like New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai. The petrol and diesel rates for each day, whether new or constant, are announced at 6 am on the day. These, however, vary from state to state due to value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

    At the moment, a litre of petrol costs Rs 96.72 in Delhi, while a litre of diesel costs Rs 89.62. While in Mumbai, a litre of petrol costs Rs 106.31 and a litre of diesel costs Rs 94.27. Diesel costs Rs 92.76 and petrol Rs 106.03 per litre in Kolkata, respectively. On the other side, in Chennai, petrol costs Rs 102.63 and diesel Rs 94.24 a litre.

    Bengaluru    
    Petrol: Rs 101.94    
    Diesel: Rs 87.89

    Chandigarh    
    Petrol: Rs 96.20    
    Diesel: Rs 84.26

    Chennai    
    Petrol: Rs 102.86    
    Diesel:  Rs 94.46

    Gurugram    
    Petrol: Rs 96.84    
    Diesel: Rs 89.72

    Kolkata    
    Petrol: Rs 106.03    
    Diesel: Rs 92.76

    Lucknow    
    Petrol: Rs 96.57    
    Diesel: Rs 89.76

    Mumbai    
    Petrol: Rs 106.31    
    Diesel: Rs 94.27

    New Delhi    
    Petrol: Rs 96.72    
    Diesel: Rs 89.62

    Noida    
    Petrol: Rs 96.79    
    Diesel: Rs 89.96

    Last Updated Aug 16, 2023, 8:46 AM IST
