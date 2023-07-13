Petrol and diesel rate today, July 13: Check rates in Delhi, Noida and other cities

Petrol and diesel price today: On May 21, 2022, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman implemented a nationwide change in fuel rates. During this adjustment, the excise duty on petrol was reduced by Rs 8 per litre, while diesel saw a reduction of Rs 6 per litre.

Petrol and diesel prices remained constant on Thursday (July 13) in New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai. Both petrol and diesel rates have remained steady for the past few months, although specific cities experience daily fluctuations in their prices.

It is important to note that the prices of petrol and diesel vary from state to state due to several factors, including Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, and other criteria.

Fuel Price Today: Here is list of petrol and diesel rates in your cities:

Mumbai

Petrol Price: Rs 106.31

Diesel Price: Rs 94.27

Delhi

Petrol Price: Rs 96.65

Diesel Price: Rs 89.82

Chennai

Petrol Price: 102.63

Diesel Price: 94.24

Kolkata

Petrol Price: 106.03

Diesel Price: 92.76

Bangalore

Petrol Price: 101.94

Diesel Price: 87.89

Gurugram

Petrol Price: Rs 97.80

Diesel Price: Rs 90.24

Lucknow

Petrol Price: Rs 96.62

Diesel Price: Rs 89.81

Chandigarh

Petrol Price: Rs 96.20

Diesel Price: Rs 84.26

Every day at 6 am, the prices of petrol and diesel experience fluctuations influenced by various factors, including excise duty, dealer commission, VAT, and additional charges. These factors contribute to the final prices of petrol and diesel, which often nearly double compared to their original cost.

To stay updated on the daily rates of petrol and diesel, you can utilize SMS services provided by the oil companies. Indian Oil customers can send an SMS to 9224992249, including the message "RSP" followed by their city code. BPCL consumers, on the other hand, can send an SMS to 9223112222, including the message "RSP" and their city code. HPCL consumers can obtain price information by sending an SMS to 9222201122, including the message "HPPrice" followed by their city code.