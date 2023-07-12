WATCH: Viral video shows disturbing brawl among women inside Kolkata local; internet jokes about 'free WWE'

Witness a shocking brawl among women inside a Kolkata local train, captured in a viral video that has sparked reactions on social media, highlighting the intense altercation and attempts to intervene.

A video capturing a disturbing altercation between women inside a Kolkata local train has been circulating on social media platforms. Twitter user Ayushi shared the video, which depicts a heated fight unfolding in the ladies compartment. The women involved can be seen shouting, screaming, and physically attacking each other using slippers and fists. Hair-pulling and slapping were also evident. Despite attempts by other passengers to intervene and diffuse the situation, their efforts proved unsuccessful. The specific cause of the altercation remains unknown.

Accompanying the video is the caption "Kolkata Local." Since its upload on July 11, the video has garnered nearly 6,000 views on Twitter. Social media users have responded with a range of reactions, including humor and commentary.

One user jokingly remarked, "Free WWE inside the train." Another user highlighted the linguistic diversity, stating, "Don't make the mistake of calling Roshogulla rasgulla."

A third user commented on the impatience observed in society, suggesting the need for more patience. Yet another user mentioned a clinic and a new advertisement.

This incident is not the first of its kind, as similar fights have been documented in local trains in Mumbai. A prior video showcased a violent confrontation among women within the confines of a ladies compartment.

