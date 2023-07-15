Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Petrol and diesel price today, July 15: Check new rates in Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai and other cities

    The recent nationwide revision of fuel prices took place on May 21, 2022, with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announcing a reduction in excise duty. The excise duty on petrol was lowered by Rs 8 per litre, while the duty on diesel saw a decrease of Rs 6 per litre.

    Petrol and diesel price today, July 15: Check new rates in Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai and other cities AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 15, 2023, 9:18 AM IST

    Indian oil companies continue to release daily rates for petrol and diesel, with Indian Oil marketing companies reporting significant profits in the April-June quarter. The fuel prices are determined based on international cues and are not released on Saturdays and Sundays.

    However, Indian oil companies have maintained stable fuel prices for over a year, taking advantage of the fall in crude oil rates in the market.

    This consistent pricing brings relief to the public, especially during a period of rising inflation when the prices of other commodities are increasing. Public sector oil marketing companies, including Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), adjust their prices daily to align with global benchmark prices.

    Here is list of petrol and diesel rates in your cities:

    Delhi

    Petrol Price: Rs 96.72
    Diesel Price: Rs 89.62

    Mumbai:

    Petrol Price: Rs 106.31
    Diesel Price: Rs 94.27

    Kolkata:

    Petrol Price: Rs 106.03
    Diesel Price: Rs 92.76

    Chennai:

    Petrol Price: Rs 102.63
    Diesel Price: Rs 94.24

    Bangalore:

    Petrol Price: Rs 101.94
    Diesel Price: Rs 87.89

    Thiruvananthapuram: 

    Petrol Price: Rs 107.71
    Diesel Price: Rs 96.52

    Chandigarh:

    Petrol Price: Rs 96.20
    Diesel Price: Rs 84.26

    Lucknow:

    Petrol Price: Rs 96.57
    Diesel Price: Rs 89.76

    Noida:

    Petrol Price: Rs 96.57
    Diesel Price: Rs 89.96

    Jaipur: 

    Petrol Price: Rs 108.48
    Diesel Price: Rs 93.72 

    Patna

    Petrol Price: Rs 107.24
    Diesel Price: Rs 94.04

    Gurugram

    Petrol Price: Rs 97.18 
    Diesel Price: Rs 90.05

    Last Updated Jul 15, 2023, 9:18 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Google Pay introduces UPI Lite users can make payments without PIN Here is how you can enable it gcw

    Google Pay introduces UPI Lite, users can make payments without PIN; Here's how you can enable it

    Petrol and diesel price today July 14: Check new rates in Delhi, Mumbai, other cities AJR

    Petrol and diesel price today, July 14: Check new rates in Delhi, Mumbai, other cities

    Cruise ships to turn solid waste to energy at sea

    New cruise ships to turn solid waste to energy at sea; Read how

    Petrol and diesel rate today, July 13: Check rates in Delhi, Noida and other cities AJR

    Petrol and diesel rate today, July 13: Check rates in Delhi, Noida and other cities

    BREAKING Elon Musk announces formation of his new company xAI to 'understand reality' snt

    Elon Musk announces formation of his new company xAI to 'understand the universe'

    Recent Stories

    Social media giving day: Know the art of uniting and making a difference ADC

    Social media giving day: Know the art of uniting and making a difference

    Here are 7 best health benefits of eating Muesli for breakfast ADC

    Here are 7 best health benefits of eating Muesli for breakfast

    Daily Horoscope for July 15 2023 Aries Gemini Taurus Virgo Leo Libra Cancer Capricorn Scorpio gcw

    Daily Horoscope for July 15, 2023: Good day for Gemini, Leo; difficult day for Scorpio

    cricket MLC 2023: Unraveling the reasons behind Major League Cricket's not getting 'Official T20 League status' osf

    MLC 2023: Unraveling the reasons behind Major League Cricket's not getting 'Official T20 League status'

    Numerology Prediction for July 15 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for July 15, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Videos

    WATCH PM Modi highlights Kylian Mbappe's popularity in India; says French star 'superhit' among youth snt

    WATCH: PM Modi highlights Kylian Mbappe's popularity in India; says French star 'superhit' among youth

    Video Icon
    WATCH Indian diaspora welcomes PM Modi in Paris with 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'Vande Mataram' chants AJR

    WATCH: Indian diaspora welcomes PM Modi in Paris with 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'Vande Mataram' chants

    Video Icon
    Historic Red Fort inundated as Yamuna River overflows, Delhi braces for impact WATCH AJR

    Historic Red Fort inundated as Yamuna River overflows, Delhi braces for impact | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi receives guard of honour in Paris; welcomed with Indian national anthem AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi receives guard of honour in Paris; welcomed with Indian national anthem

    Video Icon
    Bihar RPF Police arrests man for doing cartwheels at railway platform; internet divided WATCH AJR

    Bihar: RPF Police arrests man for doing cartwheels at railway platform; internet divided | WATCH

    Video Icon