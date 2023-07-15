Petrol and diesel price today, July 15: Check new rates in Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai and other cities

The recent nationwide revision of fuel prices took place on May 21, 2022, with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announcing a reduction in excise duty. The excise duty on petrol was lowered by Rs 8 per litre, while the duty on diesel saw a decrease of Rs 6 per litre.

Indian oil companies continue to release daily rates for petrol and diesel, with Indian Oil marketing companies reporting significant profits in the April-June quarter. The fuel prices are determined based on international cues and are not released on Saturdays and Sundays.

However, Indian oil companies have maintained stable fuel prices for over a year, taking advantage of the fall in crude oil rates in the market.

This consistent pricing brings relief to the public, especially during a period of rising inflation when the prices of other commodities are increasing. Public sector oil marketing companies, including Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), adjust their prices daily to align with global benchmark prices.

Here is list of petrol and diesel rates in your cities:

Delhi

Petrol Price: Rs 96.72

Diesel Price: Rs 89.62

Mumbai:

Petrol Price: Rs 106.31

Diesel Price: Rs 94.27

Kolkata:

Petrol Price: Rs 106.03

Diesel Price: Rs 92.76

Chennai:

Petrol Price: Rs 102.63

Diesel Price: Rs 94.24

Bangalore:

Petrol Price: Rs 101.94

Diesel Price: Rs 87.89

Thiruvananthapuram:

Petrol Price: Rs 107.71

Diesel Price: Rs 96.52

Chandigarh:

Petrol Price: Rs 96.20

Diesel Price: Rs 84.26

Lucknow:

Petrol Price: Rs 96.57

Diesel Price: Rs 89.76

Noida:

Petrol Price: Rs 96.57

Diesel Price: Rs 89.96

Jaipur:

Petrol Price: Rs 108.48

Diesel Price: Rs 93.72

Patna:

Petrol Price: Rs 107.24

Diesel Price: Rs 94.04

Gurugram:

Petrol Price: Rs 97.18

Diesel Price: Rs 90.05