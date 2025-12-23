L&T's Hydrocarbon Onshore vertical has secured a major order (Rs 5,000-10,000 crore) from BPCL. The project is for an LLDPE / HDPE Swing Unit in Bina, MP, which will be India's largest, supporting the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative.

L&T Secures Major Order from BPCL

L&T's Hydrocarbon Onshore business vertical (L&T Onshore) has won a major order from Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), the multinational company said in a statement Tuesday. L&T considers any order size between Rs 5,000 crore and Rs 10,000 as a "major" order.

As per the company statement, the scope of work encompasses engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning of a Linear Low-Density Polyethylene / High-Density Polyethylene (LLDPE / HDPE) Swing Unit comprising two trains of 575 KTPA each, at Bina in Madhya Pradesh. To be executed by L&T Onshore on a Lump Sum Turnkey basis, it will be India's largest LLDPE / HDPE Swing Unit, setting a new benchmark in polyethylene production capacity, it has asserted.

Project's Role in National Self-Sufficiency

The project forms an integral part of BPCL's Bina Petrochemicals and Refinery Expansion Project which aims to set up a petrochemical complex and enhance refinery capacity from 7.8 MMTPA to 11 MMTPA, aligning with the government's 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' vision by strengthening domestic manufacturing and achieving self-sufficiency in polymer production.

L&T Leadership on the Win

Subramanian Sarma, Deputy Managing Director and President - L&T, said, "This is a major order that will not only strengthen our balance sheet but also provide impetus to our demonstrated credentials in downstream hydrocarbon EPC space."

ES Sathyanarayanan, Senior Vice President and IC Head of L&T Energy Hydrocarbon - Onshore & Member of the Ecom - L&T, noted, "In the ever-evolving landscape of the hydrocarbon and petrochemical sector, this win for L&T Onshore is a testament to the trust that customers repose in our execution and delivering capabilities. We are fully committed to delivering the project with high standards of HSE and quality."

About L&T Onshore

L&T Onshore is one of India's largest EPC businesses, delivering comprehensive Lump Sum Turnkey solutions across the upstream, midstream and downstream hydrocarbon sectors. With a strong execution track record across geographies, it has delivered refinery expansions, petrochemical complexes, gas processing plants, fertiliser plants, LNG terminals and crosscountry pipelines. (ANI)