Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Paytm to form advisory committee on regulatory compliance amid RBI clampdown

    Paytm announced on Friday its plans to establish an advisory committee dedicated to addressing compliance and regulatory issues, just a week after the RBI instructed its banking arm to phase out operations.

    Paytm to form advisory committee on regulatory compliance amid RBI clampdown snt
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 9, 2024, 8:13 PM IST

    In response to recent regulatory challenges, Paytm, a prominent player in India's digital payments sector, has announced the formation of an advisory committee focused on compliance and regulatory matters. The move comes in the wake of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)'s directive to its banking affiliate, Paytm Payments Bank, to wind down significant aspects of its operations. Former chairman of India's markets regulator, M. Damodaran, will lead the panel, which "will work closely with the board", Paytm said.

    Last week, the RBI mandated Paytm Payments Bank to cease several key functions, including deposits, credit products, and digital wallets, by February 29, citing persistent non-compliance issues. The regulatory intervention underscores the importance of adherence to regulatory guidelines in India's rapidly evolving digital payments landscape.

    Paytm Payments Bank serves as a regulated entity, facilitating deposits for Paytm users to conduct transactions on the app. However, concerns surrounding non-compliance and regulatory violations have prompted regulatory action, highlighting the need for robust governance frameworks within the fintech sector.

    In addition to the RBI's directives, Paytm has faced scrutiny over alleged foreign exchange rule violations by India's anti-fraud agency. The company has vehemently refuted these claims, asserting that they are unfounded and factually incorrect. Nevertheless, the regulatory scrutiny has underscored the challenges inherent in operating within a highly regulated environment.

    Competing in a crowded marketplace against rivals such as Walmart's PhonePe and Google, Paytm remains a popular choice for a wide range of transactions, from purchasing groceries to household items. However, the recent regulatory setbacks have taken a toll on the company's financial performance and investor sentiment.

    Since the RBI's action on January 31, Paytm's stock has witnessed a significant decline, losing 45% of its value and eroding approximately $2.6 billion of shareholders' wealth. The market reaction underscores the impact of regulatory developments on investor confidence and underscores the importance of proactive measures to address regulatory concerns.

    Last Updated Feb 9, 2024, 8:13 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Explained RBI's proposed overhaul of digital transaction authentication, moving away from OTP system snt

    Explained: RBI's proposed overhaul of digital transaction authentication, moving away from OTP system

    OpenAI chief Sam Altman to raise trillions of dollars to reshape semiconductor industry Report gcw

    OpenAI chief Sam Altman to raise trillions of dollars to reshape semiconductor industry: Report

    PhonePe downloads see a surge amid Paytm scrutiny

    PhonePe downloads see a surge amid Paytm scrutiny

    Union Cabinet approves telecom spectrum auctions at base price of Rs 96317point65 crore

    Union Cabinet approves telecom spectrum auctions at base price of Rs 96,317.65 crore

    Modi Govt's 'White Paper' reflects on India THEN and NOW

    Modi Govt's 'White Paper' reflects on India THEN and NOW

    Recent Stories

    PM Modi's lunch diplomacy: Stirring electoral 'khichdi' with TDP, BJP and BSP with an aim for '400 paar' snt

    PM Modi's lunch diplomacy: Stirring electoral 'khichdi' with TDP, BJP and BSP with an aim for '400 paar'?

    STUNNING photos: Priyamani Raj displays elegance as she drapes herself in blue saree RKK

    STUNNING photos: Priyamani Raj displays elegance as she drapes herself in blue saree

    Rakul Preet Singh to Kriti Sanon, celebs don beautiful outfits RKK

    Rakul Preet Singh to Kriti Sanon, celebs don beautiful outfits

    Apple Vision Pro You will have to pay THIS much to buy it outside from United States gcw

    Apple Vision Pro: You will have to pay THIS much to buy it

    cricket Pathum Nissanka makes history as first Sri Lankan batter to achieve Men's ODI double hundred milestone osf

    Pathum Nissanka makes history as first Sri Lankan batter to achieve Men's ODI double hundred milestone

    Recent Videos

    World Cancer Day: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more

    Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra who survived ampullary carcinoma

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon