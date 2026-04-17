Paytm Foundation, with VSSUT, launched its second 'Wisdom on Wheels' mobile learning bus in Sambalpur, Odisha. Inaugurated by Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, it aims to provide computer education to underserved students at their doorstep.

Paytm (One 97 Communications Limited), India's full stack merchant payments leader serving MSMEs and enterprises, and a leading financial services distribution company, and the pioneer of mobile payments, QR codes, and Soundbox, announced that its CSR arm, Paytm Foundation, has inaugurated the second 'Wisdom on Wheels' mobile learning bus in collaboration with Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT).

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The inauguration was held at VSSUT, Sambalpur, Odisha, in the presence of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

About the 'Wisdom on Wheels' Initiative

The 'Wisdom on Wheels' initiative aims to make computer education accessible to underserved students at their doorstep, making digital learning more accessible. This fully equipped mobile learning bus offers a certified Basic Computer Course, helping students learn essential technology skills and prepare for future opportunities. The program also supports the Government of India's vision of improving digital literacy and empowering youth across the country.

The bus will travel across schools, villages, and community centers in Sambalpur, ensuring access to quality education in regions where digital infrastructure remains limited. By bringing learning to students' doorsteps, Paytm Foundation aims to create meaningful and scalable impact.

Designed to deliver a seamless and engaging learning experience, the bus is equipped with computers, a printer, high-speed Wi-Fi, and a Smart TV or interactive panel for digital instruction. It is also fully air-conditioned, self-powered, and equipped with backup facilities, ensuring uninterrupted training even in remote areas while maintaining a secure and comfortable environment.

Endorsements for Digital Empowerment

Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister of Education, Government of India, said, "Reaching students with the right tools and knowledge can transform their future. Initiatives like 'Wisdom on Wheels' are commendable as they bring learning directly to students who lack access to such opportunities. This effort will help equip our youth with the skills needed to thrive in today's evolving economy."

A Paytm spokesperson said, "Equipping students with practical technology skills is essential in today's world. 'Wisdom on Wheels' brings structured computer education directly to communities, helping young learners take meaningful steps towards their future aspirations."

About Paytm Foundation

Paytm Foundation is a public charitable trust established for philanthropic purposes. The Foundation aims to promote social and economic empowerment of people and communities, and contribute towards environment sustainability, inclusion by intervening in the areas of education, environmental sustainability, skills development, Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH), and disaster response.

Paytm Foundation has won several accolades, particularly, for its Covid-19 response work, such as the Prestigious Mahatma Award for COVID-19 Humanitarian Effort and ASSOCHAM CSR & Sustainability Award 2021 for Excellence in Community Support for COVID Relief. (ANI)