A survey reveals over 52% of Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in India will increase hiring in FY27, up from 47% last year. Despite talent gaps and rising pay, net hiring intent has improved, projecting around 1.5 lakh new roles.

More than half of Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in India plan to increase hiring in FY27, with hiring confidence improving from a year earlier even as companies grapple with talent quality gaps and rising compensation pressures, according to a survey.

The 'Taggd GCC Talent Lab Survey 2026' showed that 52 per cent of GCCs expect to increase hiring in FY27, up from 47 per cent last year. The share of companies expecting to reduce headcount has declined to 26 per cent from 36 per cent, while net hiring intent has risen to about 17 per cent from 14 per cent.

Hiring Intent on the Rise

"By every directional indicator, India's GCC hiring market is entering FY27 with more conviction than it had twelve months ago," the report said. However, it added that stronger hiring plans are being accompanied by greater difficulty in finding the right talent. "Confidence and conditions are moving in opposite directions," the report said, adding that GCCs are navigating "a quality mismatch in the talent they can source, compensation inflation that is outpacing budget forecasts, and a leadership pipeline that is thinning precisely when it is needed most."

The report projected that GCC hiring could generate about 1.5 lakh new roles in FY27. It said hiring is also becoming more planned, with companies moving away from reactive recruitment towards hiring linked to budgets, forecasts and capability roadmaps.

Focus on Early-Career and AI Talent

Early-career professionals are expected to account for a significant share of recruitment. Freshers are projected to make up 16 per cent of hiring, while professionals with one to five years of experience account for another 30 per cent. Those with six to 10 years of experience account for 28 per cent.

Demand is also increasingly shifting towards artificial intelligence-related capabilities. Nearly half of respondents said more than a quarter of their open roles now require AI-related skills, while one in four GCCs said most of their positions are already AI-adjacent.

Talent Quality a Major Hurdle

Despite the positive hiring outlook, quality mismatch remains the biggest hiring constraint, cited by 24 per cent of respondents as their primary challenge. The report said the gap between claimed and demonstrable skills remains significant in areas including AI and machine learning, cloud and product engineering.

Operational Improvements Noted

The survey also found that the average offer-to-join conversion rate has improved to about 80 per cent, compared with a benchmark of 70-75 per cent last year.

The Taggd GCC Talent Lab Survey 2026 is based on responses from over 100 Chief Human Resources Officers (CHROs) and senior talent acquisition leaders across established and emerging GCCs, along with closed-door roundtables and Taggd's proprietary talent intelligence. (ANI)