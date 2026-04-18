Over 17.25 lakh 5 kg free trade LPG cylinders have been sold across India since March 23, 2026, as part of government efforts to ensure cooking fuel availability for vulnerable sections, including migrant labourers, the Petroleum Ministry stated.

More than 17.25 lakh 5 kg free trade LPG (FTL) cylinders have been sold across the country since March 23, 2026, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said on Saturday, highlighting measures to ensure availability of cooking fuel amid the current situation.

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"Since 23rd March 2026, more than 17.25 Lakh - 5 Kg FTL cylinders have been sold," the ministry said in an official release.

The ministry said the increased uptake of smaller cylinders is part of targeted efforts to support vulnerable sections, especially migrant labourers. It noted that "supply of 5 Kg FTL to migrant labour is also doubled based on avg. daily supply on 2nd and 3rd March 2026."

Ensuring Uninterrupted Fuel Supply

Highlighting overall supply status, the ministry said, "Despite the ongoing geopolitical situation, the Government has ensured that 100% supply is being made to Domestic LPG, Domestic PNG and CNG (Transport)."

The government has also taken steps to manage demand and streamline distribution. "The Government has already implemented several rationalisation measures on both the supply and demand side, including enhancing refinery production... and prioritising sectors for supply," the release said.

Promoting Access and Awareness

On-ground outreach has also been scaled up to promote access to smaller cylinders. "Since 3rd April 2026, PSU OMCs have organised more than 6450 awareness camps... wherein more than 90,000 - 5Kg FTL cylinders were also sold," the ministry said.

Enforcement Action Intensified

Meanwhile, enforcement action has been intensified to curb misuse and ensure fair distribution. "On 17.04.2026, more than 2500 raids were conducted, where more than 750 cylinders were seized across the country," the ministry added.

Maritime Operations Unaffected

Separately, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said maritime operations remain unaffected, stating, "Port operations across India remain normal with no congestion reported."

It also said, "All Indian seafarers in the region are safe, and no incident involving Indian-flagged vessels has been reported in the past 24 hours."

The government said it continues to monitor the situation closely and is coordinating across ministries and states to ensure uninterrupted supply of essential fuels.