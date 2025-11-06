Orkla India, owner of brands like MTR and Eastern, made a modest stock market debut with a 3% premium over its Rs 730 issue price. This quiet listing occurred despite its Initial Public Offering (IPO) being heavily oversubscribed nearly 49 times.

India's packaged food giant Orkla India, the company behind household brands like MTR, Eastern, and Rasoi Magic, made its much-awaited stock market debut on Thursday (November 6, 2025). But despite all the excitement, the listing turned out to be a quiet affair. The stock opened with only a 3% premium over its issue price of Rs 730, far lower than what many investors had expected.

Orkla India’s shares started trading at Rs 751 on the BSE, up 2.95%, and at Rs 750.10 on the NSE, a 2.75% gain. With this, the company's market value stood at Rs 10,294.74 crore.

Muted Gains After Strong IPO Demand

The debut may have been soft, but the IPO was anything but. The Rs 1,667-crore issue of Orkla India drew massive investor interest, being subscribed 48.73 times on the final day. Before the IPO opened to the public, the company had also raised Rs 500 crore from anchor investors.

The offering was a complete offer for sale (OFS), meaning existing shareholders and promoters sold part of their stake, there was no new share issue.

Grey Market Expected a Bigger Pop

In the unlisted (grey) market, Orkla India's shares were trading at a premium of Rs 66 before listing, suggesting an expected debut price of about Rs 796, nearly 9% above the issue price. But in reality, the stock's listing gains were more modest, reflecting broader market caution.

The Company Behind the Brands

A subsidiary of Norway's Orkla ASA, the Indian arm is a multi-category packaged food company known for its wide range of spices, ready-to-eat meals, sweets, breakfast mixes, and instant foods.

From idli batter to curry pastes, Orkla India has been a kitchen staple for millions of homes. With strong brand loyalty and an expanding product portfolio, analysts believe the company is well-positioned for long-term growth, even if its market debut didn't sparkle.

Markets Stay Cautious

Meanwhile, the broader Indian stock market began Thursday on a flat note. The BSE Sensex inched up 57 points to 83,516.69, while the NSE Nifty slipped slightly to 25,593.35.

Midcap stocks were steady, with the BSE Midcap index up 0.07%, while the Smallcap index dipped 0.02%.

Experts say that investors are currently treading carefully amid global uncertainty, and that may have tempered the enthusiasm around new listings like Orkla India.