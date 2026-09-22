The government has operationalised a credit guarantee cover for financing through TReDS, making it easier for micro and small businesses to get funds against unpaid invoices. The CGTMSE-backed move aims to reduce lending risk and improve credit access.

Micro and small businesses will now find it easier to get money against unpaid invoices, with the government's credit guarantee cover for financing through the Trade Receivables Discounting System (TReDS) becoming operational.

The mechanism provides guarantee support to banks and other financiers lending against eligible invoices raised by micro and small enterprises, reducing their lending risk and potentially widening access to working capital for smaller businesses. The measure was announced in the Union Budget 2026-27 as part of efforts to improve credit availability for MSMEs and has now been operationalised through the Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE).

“Extending CGTMSE-backed guarantee cover to TReDS receivables is an important step in translating the Union Budget’s MSME support measures into on-ground impact, further strengthening the financing ecosystem for MSMEs by improving access to timely and formal sources of credit,” Rajneesh, Additional Secretary and Development Commissioner, Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, said.

How the New Mechanism Works

TReDS allows MSMEs to raise funds against invoices that have been approved by their buyers. Instead of waiting for the buyer to make the payment, the MSME can get the invoice financed by a bank or other participating financier, helping it meet its working capital needs earlier.

With the guarantee mechanism now in place, participating financiers can seek CGTMSE cover for eligible receivables financed through TReDS. The additional risk protection is aimed at encouraging greater participation by financiers in lending against invoices raised by micro and small enterprises.

CGTMSE Chief Executive Officer Manish Sinha said the mechanism could support wider participation in MSME receivables financing. “TReDS has played a significant role in improving working capital access for MSMEs. The integration of CGTMSE’s guarantee mechanism with a digital TReDS platform can make the process more seamless for financiers while supporting greater participation in eligible MSME receivables financing,” he said.

M1xchange Becomes First to Operationalise Guarantee

M1xchange on Tuesday became the first TReDS platform to operationalise the CGTMSE guarantee mechanism and said it had completed the first transaction backed by the credit guarantee cover. Under the digital process, financiers can check whether an invoice is eligible for guarantee cover and apply for it on the platform. The system also automatically calculates the guarantee fee and generates the cover note.

The Reserve Bank of India’s 2026 TReDS framework permits financiers to avail guarantee cover from eligible government-established credit guarantee trusts, according to the release. (ANI)