It looks like Oracle Corporation is planning to cut thousands of jobs, and an announcement could come as early as this month. Reports are coming in that the US-based tech giant might soon start laying off employees. This move is said to be an attempt to control the company's expenses. Oracle has been spending a lot on huge investments related to Artificial Intelligence (AI) and building new data centres.

Under the leadership of Oracle's Chairman, Larry Ellison, the company has a plan to set up new data centres across the world. The main goal is to provide AI services, especially offering AI computing power to companies like OpenAI. Through this, Oracle wants to compete with top cloud players like Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure.

To fund these big projects, Oracle had also announced a plan to raise around $50 billion by 2026. This money is expected to be raised through debt and selling shares. However, market analysts estimate that these investments could hit the company's cash flow over the next few years.

As part of this, Oracle is reportedly planning to review jobs across its many divisions. The word is that with AI technology growing so fast, some jobs might not be needed in the future, leading to job cuts in those areas.

It's also being said that the company is considering slowing down or even stopping new hiring in its cloud division for now. Currently, Oracle has about 162,000 employees working for it worldwide.

Reports suggest that Oracle is planning to cut between 20,000 and 30,000 jobs. This would be one of its biggest restructuring moves to manage costs from its aggressive AI data centre expansion.

Layoffs in the tech sector are on the rise because of huge investments in setting up AI data centres. It's worth remembering that last year, Microsoft laid off about 15,000 employees. Similarly, many companies are cutting their staff numbers to balance their investments in AI and cloud technology.