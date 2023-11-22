'Sound on': ChatGPT Voice feature is now free for all; Here's how you can use it

With a recent update, OpenAI's ChatGPT now offers voice chat for free to all users of its mobile apps. The statement coincides with recent turmoil at the firm brought on by CEO Sam Altman's abrupt resignation.

Amid the ongoing drama over control of OpenAI, the AI startup has announced that the new ChatGPT voice feature is now available to all users. After being made available to premium customers in September, the voice capability is currently being made available to free users.

In a post on X, OpenAI wrote, “ChatGPT with voice is now available to all free users. Download the app on your phone and tap the headphones icon to start a conversation."

Remarkably, the most recent ChatGPT version "totally changes the ChatGPT experience," according to former OpenAI President Greg Brockman. In response to OpenAI's X post, Brockman stated, “ChatGPT Voice rolled out for all free users. Give it a try — totally changes the ChatGPT experience:"

Here's how you can access this feature:

Simply open the ChatGPT mobile app and look for the headphone symbol next to the prompt box on the right to activate the function.

The first time you click on this button, a pop-up window explaining the Chat with voice feature will appear.

Click on "choose a voice" now and pick from the list of alternatives. By doing this, you will be able to adjust the audio that ChatGPT plays for you.

After that, you may use your voice to communicate with ChatGPT.

OpenAI said in a blog post in September that ChatGPT will now be able to communicate with users by utilising five distinct voices that they may choose from based on their preferences. According to OpenAI, each voice was created with the assistance of experienced voice actors. Spoken words were also translated into text using the company's in-house Whisper speech recognition technology.

