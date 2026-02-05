The Government of Odisha and GFTN launched the Black Swan Summit India in Bhubaneswar to boost the state's fintech, insurtech, and AI sectors. The initiative focuses on job creation, with 17 MoUs signed to provide jobs to program graduates.

The Government of Odisha, in partnership with the Global Finance & Technology Network (GFTN), announced the start of the inaugural Black Swan Summit India in Bhubaneswar on Thursday. The summit is part of the BharatNetra initiative and aims to develop the state's ecosystem in fintech, insurtech, and artificial intelligence. The event focuses on workforce readiness and creating a pipeline from education to employment to address the digital needs of the region.

A major component of this initiative is a five-month fintech and insurtech hybrid training program. The first cohort of students graduated today from this program, which was developed in collaboration with the National University of Singapore's Asian Institute of Digital Finance. To support these graduates, the state is signing 17 Memorandums of Understanding with companies like Bajaj General Insurance, Spice Money, and Vayana to ensure direct job placement and market access for startups.

Future-Ready Workforce and Job Creation

Neil Parekh, Deputy Chairman of GFTN, stated that financial technology and insurance technology represent the jobs of the future. He noted that the efficiency of various technologies has made it imperative for the young to be exposed to fintech and AI. Parekh mentioned that the training of 7,000 students in Odisha will lead to more startups and opportunities. He added that the focus is on creating high-paying jobs and that the initiative allows the government to develop talent at a faster pace.

A Long-Term Vision for Global Connectivity

James Boey, CEO of GFTN, explained that the summit is designed to enable stakeholders to debate policy and technology and to encourage innovation. He said the focus of the first edition is to convene global leaders and begin a discussion that continues through the recording and circulation of reports. Boey stated that the goal is to lock in the mindshare of what is being done in the fintech and insurtech space, as BharatNetra is a five-year journey rather than a one-off event.

The summit serves as a platform to connect Odisha with international markets. Boey mentioned that the intent is to attract investment into the state while supporting local enterprises that are ready to venture outside India. He noted that by attracting international entrepreneurs and global leaders, the state creates a supply-and-demand cycle that increases economic impact.

Strategic Collaborations and Measurable Outcomes

The MOUs signed during the event cover job placement, women's inclusivity, and the development of an AI Technopark. The Black Swan Summit India officially begins its sessions today, February 5, 2026. The event is attended by policymakers, technology leaders, and investors from five continents. It follows a period of planning that began in early 2025 during the visit of the President of Singapore to Odisha. The summit now moves that collaboration into an execution phase focused on measurable outcomes in the digital finance sector. (ANI)