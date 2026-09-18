Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi stated five semiconductor projects are under construction, with discussions for three more. The state is engaging with 10-12 global firms, including from Sweden and Japan, for potential investments at SEMICON India 2026.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday said five semiconductor projects are currently under construction in the state, while discussions are underway with three more projects, as the state held meetings with companies at SEMICON India 2026.

Projects Underway and Global Engagements

Addressing a press conference at the event, Majhi said Odisha was engaging with around 10-12 companies from different countries, including firms from Sweden and Japan, over potential semiconductor investments.

He said two of the 12 semiconductor projects approved by the Centre under the India Semiconductor Mission — SiCSem Private Limited and 3D Glass Solutions — are located in Odisha, with construction underway on both.

SiCSem is setting up a silicon carbide semiconductor fab and integrated packaging facility, while 3D Glass Solutions is developing an advanced glass substrate packaging facility.

State-Level Approvals and Economic Impact

Majhi said the state government has separately approved five semiconductor projects involving investment of around Rs 11,000 crore, which are expected to create about 4,500 direct and over 16,000 indirect jobs.

Major Collaboration with Intel

He also referred to an MoU between Intel and 3D Glass Solutions envisaging investment of around USD 3.3 billion, or Rs 30,550 crore, and over 1,800 direct jobs.

Future Plans and State Incentives

Majhi said the state has identified 870 acres near Naraj, between Cuttack and Bhubaneswar, for a proposed semiconductor cluster for future projects.

He added that Odisha would provide additional capex support of up to 25 per cent to projects approved under the India Semiconductor Mission.